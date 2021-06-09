- Nigerian singer Niniola has taken to social media to share photos of her Grammy certificates with her fans and followers

- The certificates were given to her in recognition of her contribution on international singer Beyonce's body of work

- The singer seemed proud of herself and how far her talent has taken her in the Nigerian music industry and beyond

Congratulations are pouring in for singer Niniola as the Maradona crooner took to her Instagram page to reminisce on the journey that made her a Grammy certificate holder.

Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificates online and then shared how she got them.

According to her, the first one was in 2019 and it was for her participation as a composer on Beyonce's album The Lion King:The Gift. The album was nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

Singer Niniola shows them off her Grammy certificates. Photos: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

The second certificate was also from her contribution on Beyonce's musical film called Black Is King. The film was later nominated in 2020 Best Music Film category.

Check out the photo below:

Niniola's fans took to her comment section to hail her.

imanseofficial:

"Congrats babe."

jonnellemanwaring:

"Goalsss."

joy_gstar:

"Congratulations."

richy_cynthy:

"Congratulations."

onomeakeni:

"Congratulations."

hofesh_homes:

"Finally! More laurels fav."

Source: Legit Nigeria