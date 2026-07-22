Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress known for her role in Godzilla vs Kong, died in a car crash in Frederick, Maryland, at just 18

Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Eiza González were among the co-stars who broke their silence about Hottle's passing

Legendary Pictures remembered Hottle as a 'cherished member' of the Monsterverse production family

Tributes have poured in from across Hollywood following the death of young actress Kaylee Hottle, who was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Frederick, Maryland on Tuesday morning. She was 18.

Legit.ng reports that Hottle, who was deaf, first captured audiences' hearts in the 2021 monster blockbuster Godzilla vs Kong, where she played Jia, a young orphan with a special bond with Kong. She reprised the role in the 2024 sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Millie Bobby Brown, who appeared alongside Hottle in the franchise, posted a black-and-white image of the late actress to her Instagram story. Photos: Millie Bobby Brown/Kaylee Hottle.

Source: Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown Leads Outpouring of Grief

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who appeared alongside Hottle in the franchise, posted a black-and-white image of the late actress to her Instagram story

"I'm so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee," she wrote over the photo.

Rebecca Hall, who featured alongside Hottle in both Godzilla films, shared photographs of the two of them together on set.

"My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed Kaylee," Hall said.

Mexican actress Eiza González also took to social media with a costume photo of herself and Hottle.

"I'm devastated. I adore you. I know heaven has the sweetest kindest girl. We will miss you terribly," González wrote.

Oscar-winning deaf actress Marlee Matlin described herself as "absolutely gutted," sharing a photo alongside Hottle and fellow actress Shoshannah Stern.

"May her beauty and talent be a memory for eternity," Matlin wrote.

Legendary Pictures Mourns a 'Cherished Member'

Production company Legendary Pictures, the studio behind the Monsterverse franchise, released a statement describing Hottle as a "cherished member" of the production.

"Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. Her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her," the statement read.

Beyond her on-screen work, Hottle was recognised as a vocal advocate for the deaf community and for greater representation in Hollywood.

Teri Devine, associate director of inclusion at the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), told BBC Newsbeat that Hottle helped "pave the way" for more inclusive casting in mainstream cinema.

Devine described her as a "passionate advocate for the deaf community and deaf actors in Hollywood" who used her platform to "raise awareness and inspire others to drive positive change for people who are deaf or have hearing loss."

Devine added:

"Representation of people who are deaf or have hearing loss in the spotlight is incredibly important. Kaylee helped to improve understanding, challenge misconceptions, and prove there are no limits to what people who are deaf or have hearing loss can achieve."

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng