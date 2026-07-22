The United States (US) government has updated its official military enlistment requirements on July 15, 2026, including age limits for each branch

The age ranges differ significantly across the six US military branches, with some of them accepting recruits well into their 40s

According to the government, non-US citizens with a Green Card may also qualify to enlist, provided they meet English language requirements

The United States government has published updated enlistment requirements for all six branches of its military, including the official age limits within which individuals can join each branch on active duty.

The information was last updated on July 15, 2026, on the official US government website, which serves as the authoritative source for prospective recruits seeking to understand their eligibility before speaking with a recruiter.

The US government has released the official age limits for all military branches. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Brownie Harris, Troy Aossey, Sean Murphy

Source: Getty Images

US military: Age limits across six branches

The age windows vary considerably from one branch to another.

The Marine Corps has the narrowest range, accepting recruits between 17 and 28 years old.

The Army accepts applicants up to the age of 35, while the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force all accept older candidates, with the upper limits reaching 41 or 42 depending on the branch.

All six branches share a minimum enlistment age of 17. The age limit in detail goes thus:

Air Force: 17 - 42

Army: 17 - 35

Coast Guard: 17 - 41

Marine Corps: 17 - 28

Navy: 17 - 41

Space Force: 17 - 42

The government noted that, in certain circumstances, individuals beyond the published upper age limits may still be eligible to enlist and advised such persons to speak directly with a recruiter to explore their options.

Who can join the US military

Beyond age, the government outlined citizenship and residency conditions that must be met before a person can enlist. Both US citizens and some non-citizens are eligible, but non-citizens must hold a valid US Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card, and must be able to speak, read, and write English fluently.

The guidance also made clear that the military cannot be used as a route into the United States. Individuals cannot enlist as a means of entering the country or obtaining a visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US Army had released the official eligibility requirements for people seeking enlistment in 2026.

Nigerian celebrities now in US military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about some Nigerian celebrities who are now in the US Armed Forces.

While many of those who were able to carve out a name for themselves have remained in the entertainment industry, a few others have pursued other professions, including enlisting in the military, especially after relocating to another country.

In the last two years, there has been a new wave among some Nigerian entertainers leaving the industry to become military officers in the United States of America.

Source: Legit.ng