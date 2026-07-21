A woman identified as Ogechi has publicly accused Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshall of refusing to acknowledge their teenage daughter

Ogechi claimed she dated the singer for over seven years before falling pregnant, alleging he asked her to terminate the pregnancy

The teenager herself has spoken out, revealing she wrote a song about her experience after her father reportedly denied knowing them

A woman identified as Ogechi, who claims to have once worked as a pedicurist for Fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has publicly accused the singer of refusing to accept paternity of their daughter.

Ogechi made the allegation during an interview with Feel Rightnews on Tuesday, breaking her silence on what she described as years of denial and abandonment.

KWAM1 under fire as alleged pedicurist raises fresh paternity questions. Credit: @kwam1deultimate

Source: Instagram

According to Ogechi, she and the singer were in a relationship for more than seven years before she became pregnant.

She alleged that when she informed Wasiu about the pregnancy, he was dismissive and told her to abort it, even promising to send money through one of his associates for the procedure. That money, she said, never came.

"He said he would send one of his boys to give me money for the aborrtion. I waited and waited but there was no response," she said.

Ogechi Seeks Help From Wasiu Ayinde's Family

Ogechi recounted visiting the late Kabiru Agbabiaka at his palace in an attempt to resolve the matter, where she said Wasiu was called on the phone but denied her claims.

She also said she visited the singer's mother, who was reportedly moved to tears upon seeing the child's striking resemblance to her son.

On how the relationship began, Ogechi explained that she was a nail technician and hair stylist, and that Wasiu originally visited her shop for pedicure services before the arrangement moved to home visits at his residence.

When pressed directly by the interviewer on whether she was certain of the child's paternity, Ogechi was unequivocal. "Yes, he is," she replied.

Teenager Breaks Silence on K1 De Ultimate

Perhaps the most striking moment in the interview came when the teenage girl, who identified herself as Azizat Tiwalade Aduke Serena Ayinde Marshall, spoke directly to the camera.

She stated plainly that she is the daughter of K1 De Ultimate and her mother Ogechi Amaozu, and expressed frustration at being denied despite the singer's reported wealth.

"I heard that my father is a billionaire, if not a trillionaire. I heard he has money but I'm not feeling like it. Please help me, I'm tired," she said.

The teenager added that the last time they attempted to connect with her father was on 30 July 2025 in Ijebu Ode, after which he allegedly claimed not to know them. In response, she said she has been writing a song about her experience, hoping her story will one day be heard.

"I decided to write a song that one day if I make it, I will sing out this song and the whole world will listen to the song," Azizat said.

Watch the video of K1's alleged pedicurist calling him out:

Netizens react to KWAM1's paternity saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_soft00 said:

"Dey bring come HOME IJEBU ,… our compound is large."

thandy_charcoal said:

"They look alike ooooo."

ennyhorlah__ said:

"@kingwasiuayindemarshal comma carry ur pikin ooo oloko kari ile 😂😂."

unique_remy said:

"This man sef 😂 the girl resemble her papa sha."

erruccy said:

"The girl looks like K1 ooo."

ajoke_olabisi said:

"To be sincere she look like K1 ans his lare mother."

KWAM1 caught in another paternity storm as alleged pedicurist speaks. Photo credit@kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

K1 sings at wedding after losing mum

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians. Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money.

While others tried to defend him that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng