Alhaji Abdulmalik Zibiri, popularly known as Mallam Megida, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Zibiri served as the chief imam of Iyekhei in the Auchi Sacred Kingdom, Edo state

Zibiri's family released an official statement announcing the loss and calling for prayers

Auchi, Edo state - Alhaji Abdulmalik Zibiri, chief imam of Iyekhei in the Auchi Sacred Kingdom in Edo state, has died.

Legit.ng gathered that Zibiri, widely known as Mallam Megida, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, and was laid to rest the same day, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Family announces death of Alhaji Abdulmalik Zibiri, the chief imam of Iyekhei in Auchi Sacred Kingdom, Edo state. Photo credit: @abdulazimazhar

Source: Twitter

The Islamic scholar's family broke the news through a mournful official statement, citing the Qur'anic verse: "Every soul will taste death. Then to Us you will be returned." (Qur'an 29:57).

Top Edo Islamic scholar Zibiri is dead

In the statement, the family described the Edo-based cleric's death as a moment of "profound sorrow" while expressing full submission to the will of Allah.

The statement read:

"It is with profound sorrow and total submission to the will of Allah that we announce the passing of Alhaji Abdulmalik Zibiri (Mallam Megida), the Chief Imam of Iyekhei, Auchi Sacred Kingdom, who returned to his Creator."

Furthermore, the family asked for God's mercy on the late imam, praying that his shortcomings be forgiven and his good deeds accepted.

The statement concluded:

"We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives his shortcomings, accepts his good deeds, grants him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, expands and illuminates his grave and grant his family, the Muslim Ummah and the people of Iyekhei the strength and patience to bear this great loss."

A Facebook post on Zibiri confirming the cleric's demise can be viewed below:

Shonga chief imam is dead

In the same vein, Alhaji Jibril Baba Nnatakun, chief imam of Shonga, died on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Shonga is a historic Nupe community in Edu local government area (LGA) of Kwara state, situated along the River Niger.

The sad news of the religious leader's passing drew reactions from Muslim faithful and community leaders, including Mohammed Baba Ibrahim, popularly known as MBI. MBI is a prominent political figure in Kwara North.

Through his media team, MBI issued a formal condolence message addressed to the Emir of Shonga, Alhaji Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa, the Shonga Descendants Development Union (SHEDDU), and the broader Shonga Emirate.

In his tribute, MBI described Nnatakun as a devoted Islamic scholar and spiritual leader whose service to the community spanned several decades. He noted that the late Imam's humility, wisdom, and consistent dedication to spreading Islamic teachings had earned him deep respect from both the emirate's ruling class and the wider population.

Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos.

Sheikh Gbajabiamila passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried on the day of his death at Iponri Central Mosque, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Source: Legit.ng