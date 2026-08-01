Content creator Cute Abiola arrived early at Peller's white wedding venue on August 1, 2026, sharing a post about his bond with the groom

Cute Abiola revealed that Peller appeared in several of his shoots for free and even spent his own money to support him at his Comedy Festival

Peller and his bride Jarvis are tying the knot in what is expected to be one of the biggest influencer weddings of 2026

Content creator Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has given fans a heartfelt explanation for why showing up early to fellow creator Peller's white wedding was never even a question.

Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, is marrying his partner Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Cute Abiola opens up about his decision to attend Peller's white wedding and celebrates their friendship. Photo: thecuteabiola/peller089

Source: Instagram

Cute Abiola was at the venue well before the festivities kicked off, and he took to his Instagram page to explain exactly why.

In his post, Cute Abiola described Peller as someone who has consistently shown up for him without ever expecting anything in return.

He said Peller featured in multiple shoots without collecting a kobo, and when Cute Abiola flew him to Ilorin for his Comedy Festival, Peller still dipped into his own pocket to support the show on stage.

"That kind of loyalty is rare, and I'll never take it for granted," he wrote, before addressing the couple directly:

"Today, I celebrate you and your beautiful wife @realjadrolita. May your home be filled with peace, endless love, laughter, and God's blessings. May this marriage grow stronger with every passing day."

The skitmaker signed off with a promise to remain at the wedding from start to finish.

"Congratulations once again, Mr. & Mrs. HAMZAT," he added.

Cute Abiola celebrates Peller and Jarvis' white wedding while reflecting on their friendship and support for each other. Photo: thecuteabiola/peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis: how their love story began

Peller and Jarvis first crossed paths through TikTok live sessions back in 2023, and what started as on-screen chemistry quickly became a relationship that captivated millions of followers.

The couple formalised things with a bride price ceremony in Jarvis's hometown of Benin City in June 2026, before heading to a civil court wedding in Lagos on July 29, 2026.

Saturday's white wedding is the grand finale of their celebrations. The event carries an exclusive touch, as attendance is linked to the purchase of official aso-ebi fabrics.

Fuji singer Sule Alao Malaika is billed to perform at the reception.

See Cute Abiola's video and post below:

Fans react to Cute Abiola's post

Followers flooded the comments section with love for both Cute Abiola and the couple:

Actress Iyabo Ojo simply dropped:

"❤️❤️"

@official_beejay_247 wrote:

"thecuteabiola a big supporter all content creator ❤️ one love one industry if you did not mess up you still be loved 🥰"

@ntorisnest.digital commented:

"Thank you for showing up ❤️❤️"

@luli_essentials said:

"May the universe favour you, congratulations to the couple 👏❤️❤️"

@dr_pharouk noted:

"Big Uncle want to ensure everything goes on well. This is nice 🔥🔥"

@drvanadium wrote:

"Thank you for your Abdulgafar....@thecuteabiola ❤️❤️"

Cute Abiola apologises to Patience Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Cute Abiola apologised to former First Lady Patience Jonathan over her viral crying video during the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction.

He explained that her emotional outburst, once ridiculed, actually reflected genuine pain for the kidnapped children and their families.

Cute Abiola admitted Nigerians now realise her tears were not a weakness, prayed for the safe return of abducted children, and offered support to affected families.

Source: Legit.ng