Nollywood actor Jimmy Rolland opened up about his failed marriage on the African A-List podcast, making a shocking claim about his ex-wife

Rolland said the couple dated for four years before marriage, during which she repeatedly assured him she was pure

The actor admitted he had ignored multiple warnings from his mother and friends before going ahead with the wedding

Nollywood actor Rolland Akande has made a startling revelation about his failed marriage, claiming his former wife deceived him about her purity before they tied the knot.

Speaking on the African A-List podcast in an episode uploaded on Saturday, Rolland described the discovery on their wedding night as one of the most painful moments of his life.

Rolland Akande shares what his family found out about his ex-wife. Photo credit@rollandakande

Source: Instagram

The actor said that they were together for four years before getting married, and that his ex-wife consistently told him she was a pure throughout their courtship. Because he trusted her word, he said he never made any romantic advances towards her during that period.

"She told me she was pure, so I did not bother to make attempts to make love to her. We dated for four good years," Rolland said.

He added that after their formal introduction ceremony, she specifically asked him to wait until after the wedding before they became close. Rolland honoured her request for several more months, only to feel completely let down once the wedding night arrived.

"After our introduction, she said, 'Till the wedding night.' I had to wait for some months, then on the wedding night, it ended up to be a lie," he said.

Rolland Akande opens up about his ex-wife's chastity. Photo credit@rollandakande

Source: Instagram

Rolland shares more about ex-wife's alleged lies

What makes Rolland's account particularly striking is his admission that he was not entirely without warning. He said both his mother and close friends had urged him not to proceed with the marriage following what he described as spiritual consultations.

"My mother and friends made spiritual consultations and warned me not to marry her, but I did not listen," he said.

Rather than blame himself for dismissing those cautions, the actor pointed to an unusual explanation for his stubbornness.

"I am not a fool. I saw signs, but I was hypnotised by my mother-in-law," he said.

Rolland acknowledged that the betrayal shook him deeply and that he had contemplated walking away from the relationship entirely following the revelation. He did not, however, detail what ultimately led to the breakdown of the marriage.

Tioruju Mondusi speaks about his children

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Nollywood actor Tioruju Mondusi made headlines after opening up about the painful collapse of his marriage and the years he had spent without seeing his children.

In a separate interview conducted in Yoruba, the actor also revealed that a paternity dispute involving his ex-wife led him to take legal action against her.

His emotional account reignited conversations on social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on the importance of DNA testing at birth and the far-reaching effects of paternity disputes on families.

Source: Legit.ng