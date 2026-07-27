IRCC has outlined the key requirements permanent residents must meet before applying for Canadian citizenship

The agency said eligible applicants can apply online after meeting requirements such as permanent resident status, physical presence etc

IRCC also advised applicants to check current processing times, monitor their application online and prepare for the citizenship test using official study materials

Canada's immigration authorities have outlined the main requirements for permanent residents seeking Canadian citizenship, explaining who is eligible, how to apply and what applicants should expect during the process.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the guidance in response to some of the most frequently asked questions from prospective citizens, offering step by step information on eligibility, application procedures, processing times and the citizenship test.

IRCC explains the eligibility requirements for permanent residents applying for Canadian citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who is eligible for Canadian citizenship?

According to IRCC, applicants must first be permanent residents of Canada before they can qualify for citizenship.

The department said applicants must also meet several other eligibility requirements, including satisfying the required period of physical presence in Canada.

In addition, eligible applicants may need to have filed income tax returns where required under Canadian law.

IRCC also said applicants must meet language and citizenship knowledge requirements before they can become Canadian citizens.

How can eligible applicants apply?

The immigration department said eligible permanent residents can submit their citizenship applications online.

Applicants are required to complete the application form, upload the necessary supporting documents and pay the applicable processing fee before their application can be assessed.

IRCC encouraged applicants to ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before beginning the application process.

How long does the process take?

Canadian immigration authorities noted that citizenship processing times vary depending on individual circumstances.

Rather than giving a fixed timeline, IRCC advised applicants to check the latest processing estimates before submitting their applications.

The department also reminded applicants that they can monitor the progress of their citizenship application through the online citizenship application tracker linked to their IRCC account after submission.

What should applicants know about the citizenship test?

IRCC said some applicants will be required to take a Canadian citizenship test as part of the naturalisation process.

The department advised prospective citizens to prepare by reviewing the official study materials available on its website, where applicants can also learn how the examination is conducted and what to expect on test day.

After successfully passing the test, applicants who are required to attend an in person citizenship ceremony can also access official guidance explaining the final stage of the process.

The latest advisory forms part of IRCC's efforts to help permanent residents better understand Canada's citizenship process and prepare for each stage of their application.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng