Filmoneng has announced the new feat achieved by Funke Akindele with her latest project, Behind the Scene

The actress premiered the movie a few weeks ago, and it has broken two records within weeks of being shown in cinemas

Fans were excited about the good news and shared their thoughts on the actress and her creative prowess

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has achieved a new milestone with her movie, Behind The Scene, at the cinema.

A few weeks ago, Akindele premiered the film and even travelled abroad with some of the actors featured in it.

Fans react to Funke Akindele's feat as she breaks record at the cinema. Photo credit@funkeakindelejennifa

The good news about the movie star was shared by Filmone in an Instagram post. According to them, the actress, who was rumoured to be in a feud with a colleague, made history once again.

Her movie, Behind The Scene, became the fastest film to hit N500 million at the cinema and also the number one movie of the weekend.

Funke Akindele's Behind The Scene Hits N512M

Filmone also shared that Behind The Scene has raked in N512 million. The movie was hailed as a historic run at the cinema. Filmone expressed appreciation for West Africans for showing up to support the film.

Funke Akindele's fans give her new names of box-office feat. Photo credit@funkeakindelejennifa

Fans react to Funke Akindele's feat at Cinema

Fans of the movie star were thrilled by the news, sharing their experiences while watching the film.

According to them, it was an emotional rollercoaster, with many shedding tears during the movie.

They praised Akindele, calling her the "realest," a "pacesetter," and an "OG" in the game of making box office history.

This is not the first time Funke Akindele has broken box office records. In 2024, she earned N513 million with Everyone Loves Jennifa. That film also broke three records that year, including being the quickest Nollywood title to hit N500 million and the highest-grossing title of the weekend.

See the Instagram post about Funke Akindele here:

How fans reacted to post about Funke Akindele

Fans reacted after seeing the laudable feat recorded by the actress. They celebrated her milestone and shared how pleasant the movie is. They also shared some of the experience they had while watching it. Here are comments below:

@onu.jane wrote:

"Aunty Funke is who we think she is."

@moyinoluwaolutayo said:

"It's plentiii ooo!!! Wao! Congratulations Funke."

@olufolakeclara shared:

"Abi I should rewatch it ni, this is amazing BTS worth it."

@darkpearl_rayo wrote:

"Guys we go harder this week."

@ifyakuru shared:

"The pacesetter. The realeaset OG. Congratulations auntie Funke. We're just starting."

@oluwajenny_mi reacted:

"This movie if e reach 10billion it worth it, hands down for the queen."

Funke Akindele's Tribe Called Judah makes history

Legit.ng had reported that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of movies in Nigeria. She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box office

. The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over, N400m in 12 days.

