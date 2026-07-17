VeryDarkMan made a public wager against his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, over whether Lionel Messi would win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The social media critic revealed the bet on his Instagram Story, asking his lawyer to stop calling him about Messi before the final

VeryDarkMan placed a significant sum of money on the line, sparking reactions from football lovers

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has gone public with a bet he made with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, over whether Lionel Messi and Argentina would lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico is set to come to an end on Sunday, July 19, 2026, with Argentina going head-to-head against Spain in the final match.

VeryDarkMan places hug bet on Messi's chances of winning 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credit: verydarkblackman/yamallamine/leomessi/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the important match, VDM shared the wager on his Instagram Story on Friday, July 17, 2026, revealing that he and Adeyanju had been going back and forth over Messi's chances at the tournament. Clearly fed up with the calls, VeryDarkMan decided to put money on it and make the whole thing official.

VeryDarkMan's Bold World Cup Stance

In the post, VeryDarkMan made his position very clear: he does not believe Messi will be lifting any World Cup trophy when the dust settles. He offered to pay Adeyanju N20 million if Argentina wins, while Adeyanju would owe him 20 million naira if they fall short.

He wrote: "@adeyanjudeji stop calling me about Lionel Messi, HE WILL NOT LIFT THE WORLD CUP, if he does I will give you N20 million naira and if he doesn't you will give me 20million naira (DONT CALL MY PHONE AGAIN UNTIL AFTER THE FINAL PLEASEEEEE)"

Responding to the bet, Deji Adeyanju wrote via his Facebook page,

"VDM, I will not do that kind of bet with you. If you want us to bet over Argentina, you will have to agree to delete your instagram and facebook accounts if my goat lifts the WC and I agree to send you N20m if we lose the game."

See VeryDarkMan's original post on Instagram:

VeryDarkMan's prediction about FIFA World CUp final sparks mixed reactions. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reactions to VDM's bet

The bet has sparked mixed reactions from football lovers on Facebook. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Godwyn Bassey commented:

"Cup whey Spain don collect."

Ulau Nora Matonson commented:

"We don't have a problem with him not lifting the world cup. .....all we want is for you people to agree that the guy is good."

Offor Nnamdi Paul reacted:

"If Messi lift it now he will say that he intentionally said it he knows Messi will lift the world cup then he will find Maggi and salt to spice it and his followers will believe him.... nobody get scope pass this guy he knows how to dribble his followers eh... chaii umu bizagon , screenshot this comment and keep."

Fémi Àgbongbòn Gbonsquare reacted:

"Ratel money about to go down...10milla!!!"

Man Maxify said:

"History will repeat itself and many will."

Tere Zarr commented:

"We don’t care if he wins. He’s the GOAT."

VDM royal gesture catches attention

Legit.ng previously reported that another memorable moment from the visit was when VDM prostrated before the Oluwo in line with Yoruba cultural tradition.

Earlier videos also captured him arriving at the palace alongside coordinators of his Ratel movement from the Southwest.

The Oluwo, dressed in full traditional regalia, welcomed the activist warmly as guests watched and recorded the ceremony, making the royal visit one of the most talked-about moments online.

Source: Legit.ng