Monica Yahaya Kaltho withdrew from a court challenge against the PDP governorship primary in Gombe State following appeals from party leader Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo

Former SDP governorship candidate Kelmi Lazarus and retired Air Vice Marshal B.A. Sani both defected to the PDP and declared support for Prof. Isa Ali Pantami

PDP governorship candidate Prof. Pantami personally visited Kaltho's residence to acknowledge her decision as the party consolidates ahead of the 2027 election

Gombe State PDP governorship aspirant Hon. Monica Yahaya Kaltho has withdrawn from the court proceedings filed by aggrieved aspirants who were not cleared for the party's governorship primary election, announcing her full backing for the party's flagbearer, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, in the 2027 governorship race.

Kaltho said her decision followed consultations and a personal appeal from the PDP leader in Gombe State, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who urged her to step back from the legal action for the sake of party cohesion. She described Dankwambo as a father figure whose guidance she holds in high regard, saying the unity of the party and the welfare of Gombe people outweigh individual political interests.

PDP governorship aspirant withdraws suit against the emergence of Isa Ali Pantami Photo Credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Facebook

Prof. Pantami received news of Kaltho's withdrawal with appreciation, describing it as a demonstration of maturity and patriotism. He personally called at her residence to express his gratitude, committing to carry all stakeholders along as the party builds towards the 2027 contest.

Defections strengthen Pantami's camp

Separately, the Gombe State PDP received two high-profile additions to its ranks. Kelmi Lazarus, who contested the 2023 governorship election under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and previously served as the party's state chairman, formally defected to the PDP and threw his weight behind Pantami.

A former General Manager of Gombe Radio Corporation, Lazarus said his move came after careful reflection and consultations with his supporters. He urged his supporters and the broader public to rally behind the PDP candidate.

Retired Air Vice Marshal B.A. Sani, a prominent figure from the Cham community in Balanga Local Government Area, also announced his defection to the PDP. He cited Pantami's administrative record, competence, and commitment to inclusive governance as the basis for his decision. Sani was formally received by the Gombe State PDP Chairman, retired Major General A.K. Kwaskebe, alongside Pantami and other senior party figures.

The Gombe State PDP described both defections as significant additions that reflect growing confidence in Pantami's candidacy. The party welcomed Lazarus and Sani to its fold, expressing confidence that the additions would strengthen its push for victory in the 2027 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by Hussaini Ali Muhammed, Media Aide to Senator Dankwambo, and made available to journalists on Saturday, July 18.

Top politicians joined Isa Ali Pantami in the PDP Photo Credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Facebook

Former PDP governorship candidate dumped party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Malam Saidu Umar Ubandoma, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Sokoto State, has announced his resignation from the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ubandoma cited the leadership of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and the record-breaking performance of Governor Ahmed Aliyu as the reasons behind his defection to the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng