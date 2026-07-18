Busola Dakolo has spoken out after fresh allegations involving her husband, singer Timi Dakolo, surfaced online

Rather than addressing the claims directly, she shared a heartfelt message centred on gratitude, faith, and God's goodness

Her response comes months after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary, drawing renewed attention to their relationship

Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo, has broken her silence following fresh allegations surrounding her husband.

Hours earlier, DJ Timmy accused Timi Dakolo of owing him money and threatened to expose the singer’s alleged “sexcapades” and “little adventures in Lagos.”

Timi Dakolo’s wife speaks as online allegation fuels conversation. Credit: @busoladakolo

Source: Instagram

Unfazed by the claims, Busola took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video, focusing instead on gratitude and faith. She asked her followers to join her in appreciating God’s goodness:

“I hardly ask you for anything; please do this one thing for me. Say, ‘God, I thank you for Busola’s life.’ No special reason. Just a woman reminiscing and thinking of God’s goodness and faithfulness. Words fail me; indeed, God is good.”

Earlier this year, Busola and Timi Dakolo celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in Paris. The singer praised his wife for her patience and love, admitting, “It takes a lot of love to love me, and my wife is doing an amazing job.”

Busola, in turn, expressed that “love lives with us” and prayed for God’s continued guidance in their marriage.

The couple, who share three children, have long been admired for their bond and public expressions of faith.

Watch Busola Dakolo's post below:

Netizens react to Busola Dakolo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

andersononye said:

"Thank u Lord for Bubu's life."

nikes_kitchen24 said:

"God I Thankyou for Busola’s life ❤️."

nikeadeyemi said:

"I thank God for you Busola."

bbroyalgates said:

"Thank God for my namesake Busola😍🙌."

tolistical said:

"God, I thank you for Busola's life🙏 God is good!"

busolammii said:

"Thank you Lord on behalf of the Busolas ❤️."

Timi Dakolo’s wife finally speaks after side chick claim surfaces. Credit: @timidakola

Source: Instagram

Timi Dakolo drops cryptic post on Apostle Lazarus

Legit.ng previously reported that an online drama between Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus, as the singer shared a cryptic video after the clergyman conceded in their argument.

Apostle Lazarus had sparked debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform.

Dakolo, in a response, stated that gospel singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet.

Source: Legit.ng