Joseph Prince Films confirmed on TikTok that filmmaker and influencer Joffy was stabbed by street touts who demanded money from his production team

The attack happened while Joffy and crew members were returning from a promotional outing for their upcoming movie, The Last Bell

Management moved quickly to dismiss rumours of his death, stating that Joffy is alive and currently receiving medical attention

Nigerian TikTok influencer and filmmaker Joseph Prince, widely known as Joffy, is currently receiving medical treatment after he was stabbed during a violent confrontation with street touts.

His management posted a statement on his official TikTok page on Friday, 17 July 2026, confirming the attack and urging the public not to believe reports claiming he had died.

Reactions as TikToker Joseph Prince battles for life after being stabbed. Photo credit@josephprince

Source: Instagram

How the attack unfolded on Joseph Prince

According to the statement, Joffy and members of his production team were on their way back from a promotional campaign for their forthcoming film, 'The Last Bell', when they were accosted by touts demanding money.

The group reportedly declined, and the situation quickly turned dangerous. One crew member's phone was snatched, production equipment was seized, and Joffy sustained a stab wound. Several other team members were also injured in the incident.

Joseph Prince's fans pray for him over injuries sustained after being stabbed. Photo credit@josephprince

Source: Instagram

His management described the situation as escalating rapidly, leaving the team with little chance to respond before the violence broke out.

Fans react to the news

The news spread quickly online, drawing concern and anger from followers who expressed worry over Joffy's condition and the broader issue of street violence in Nigeria.

Here is the TikTok post about Joseph Prince's condition below:

What fans said about Joseph Prince's injury

@9jamatchmaking commented:

"I hope he's good."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr wrote:

"It must be in Lagos and it's getting out of hand. The federal government needs to intervene"

@mybusybrain77 said:

"A drastic action should be taken"

@ferg_fire reacted:

"Na y I Dey always carry jack knife inside my pocket u trespass u collect"

@tosin555 added:

"Hope she didn't dried"

Broda Shaggi sparks concern with post

Legit.ng had reported that Broda Shaggi sparked concern among his followers after sharing a cryptic message on his social media page.

The skit maker posted a series of unusual images alongside an emotional message, while also disabling the comment section to limit interactions from fans.

The worrying post comes weeks after unconfirmed rumours circulated online claiming that the entertainer sustained a severe gunshot injury in Ogun State. His post left many fans expressing concern and seeking clarity about his well-being.

Source: Legit.ng