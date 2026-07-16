Recent Video Captures Late NURTW Chief Toba Ijaya in Tense Exchange With His Colleagues
- A resurfaced video showed late NURTW chief Toba Ijaya in a tense moment with fellow union members during a heated gathering
- The clip, reportedly recorded in April, has been gaining widespread attention after trending on X
- The footage sparked fresh conversations online, with many eager to understand the circumstances behind the confrontation
A video showing the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) organising secretary, Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, in a heated moment with colleagues has surfaced online.
The clip, which has been trending on Elon Musk’s X platform, was reportedly recorded in April this year.
It captures Toba Ijaya in the middle of a noisy gathering, trying to calm tensions as voices rose around him.
In the footage, he is seen alongside other NURTW members, who appeared to be at loggerheads while communicating in their native language. The atmosphere was tense, with Toba Ijaya attempting to address the situation amid the commotion.
NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria gets emotional over Toba Ijaya's death, sparks reactions: "U dey record?"
Watch the video of Toba Ijaya arguing with his colleagues:
How Toba Ijaya was killed
Ajiboye died on Tuesday, July 14, after sustaining gunshot wounds during an attack by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.
The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night as he returned from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.
The assailants allegedly intercepted his vehicle around Ikorodu Road and opened fire, leaving the white car riddled with bullet holes.
Although initial reports suggested that Ajiboye and other occupants survived the attack, later updates confirmed that the NURTW official succumbed to his injuries.
MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman
In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the NURTW re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.
The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.