A resurfaced video showed late NURTW chief Toba Ijaya in a tense moment with fellow union members during a heated gathering

The clip, reportedly recorded in April, has been gaining widespread attention after trending on X

The footage sparked fresh conversations online, with many eager to understand the circumstances behind the confrontation

A video showing the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) organising secretary, Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, in a heated moment with colleagues has surfaced online.

The clip, which has been trending on Elon Musk’s X platform, was reportedly recorded in April this year.

New attention on old video of late NURTW chief Toba Ijaya arguing with union officials. Credit: @Toba Ijaya

Source: Instagram

It captures Toba Ijaya in the middle of a noisy gathering, trying to calm tensions as voices rose around him.

In the footage, he is seen alongside other NURTW members, who appeared to be at loggerheads while communicating in their native language. The atmosphere was tense, with Toba Ijaya attempting to address the situation amid the commotion.

Watch the video of Toba Ijaya arguing with his colleagues:

How Toba Ijaya was killed

Ajiboye died on Tuesday, July 14, after sustaining gunshot wounds during an attack by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night as he returned from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.

The assailants allegedly intercepted his vehicle around Ikorodu Road and opened fire, leaving the white car riddled with bullet holes.

Although initial reports suggested that Ajiboye and other occupants survived the attack, later updates confirmed that the NURTW official succumbed to his injuries.

Viral video shows late NURTW chief Toba Ijaya in dramatic confrontation with colleagues. Photos: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the NURTW re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng