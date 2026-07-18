Fresh shipments of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, butane and aviation fuel are arriving at depots in Lagos, Warri and PH to boost fuel supply

Importers are facing higher costs after global freight rates increased by about 25% due to disruptions in the Middle East

The recent temporary loading suspension at Dangote Refinery also pushed petrol ex-depot prices to around ₦1,200 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Fresh shipments of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), butane and aviation fuel arrived at major petroleum depots in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt between July 13 and July 17 as fuel marketers intensify efforts to replenish inventories despite mounting import costs.

Fresh Petrol, Diesel, LPG Shipments Land in Nigeria as Dangote Disruption Pushes Fuel Prices Higher

Source: UGC

According to the latest tanker position report monitored by Petroleumprice.ng, several major downstream operators, including Nipco, Ardova, NLNG, PPMC, AYM Shafa, Matrix Energy, Prudent Energy and Pivot Energy, are receiving fresh cargoes to sustain supply across the country.

Rising freight costs increase pressure on importers

The scheduled deliveries come as importers grapple with a sharp increase in global shipping costs following disruptions to key trade routes in the Middle East.

Industry data indicates that freight rates have climbed by about 25%, significantly raising the cost of importing refined petroleum products.

The higher logistics expenses have added to the financial burden on marketers, many of whom are already facing stiff competition from the pricing strategy of the Dangote Refinery.

The situation has also forced many downstream operators to reassess replacement costs when determining depot prices, amid ongoing uncertainty in the international oil market.

Dangote loading disruption influences depot prices

The inflow of new cargoes coincides with market reactions to the Dangote Refinery's temporary suspension of product loading earlier in the week.

The development contributed to an increase in ex-depot petrol prices at several privately owned depots, with rates climbing to around ₦1,200 per litre.

Although the refinery has played a key role in easing domestic fuel prices in recent months, marketers say higher import and replacement costs are increasingly influencing pricing decisions.

Fresh Petrol, Diesel, Gas Shipments Land in Nigeria as Dangote Disruption Pushes Fuel Prices Higher

Source: Getty Images

Industry observers note that the steady arrival of petroleum products at strategic depots should help maintain adequate fuel availability in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt, even as operators continue to monitor global crude oil prices, freight charges and developments affecting regional shipping routes.

Source: Legit.ng