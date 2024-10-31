Social media financial expert, Geh Geh has said that Peller helped Davido's career by going on TikTok live session with him

In a video made by the content creator, he noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy

His utterance was greeted with criticism by the fans in the comment section who shared their opinion about it

Self-acclaimed social media financial expert Emmanuel Obruste, professionally known as Geh Geh, has reacted to the TikTok live session made by David Adeleke, better known as Davido and skit maker, Peller.

Legit.ng had reported that the Peller had stormed Davido's house for the TikTok live session the singer promised him.

GehGeh reacts to Peller, Daviod's TikTok live session. Photo credit@davido/@officialgehgeh/@peller08

Source: Instagram

In a video made by Geh Geh, he first thanked Peller for helping Davido's career. He also noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

According to him, Davido understands the business of music and doesn't do it with pride. He added that Wizkid and Burna Boy have added pride to theirs.

GehGeh speaks about Davido

In the recording, the content creator said that Davido begged Peller before the skit maker agreed to do the TikTok live session.

He further stated that Davido does not depend on music money alone but comes from a wealthy family.

Recall that Geh Geh had given Davido his two cents before about his driver.

See the video here:

Reaction of fans to Geh Geh's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comment below:

@man.like.ice_:

"Peller go look you less. He go pour spit for your eye."

@emilesh_properties_ltd:

"Geh Geh don smoke again this morning."

@mr_derry20:

"A true Davido fan will unfollow this guy for real."

@kaykaybiggman:

“You have mastered the craft of making sense and Not making sense at the same time."

@skillful_jb:

"Peller dey give davido platform?? this guy sef.. nawao."

@dinofwesh406:

"Davido cry beg the boy."

@prince_flexy1:

"Omo peller really help David carrier aje, thank you for helping him Peller."

@joeyy_gram:

"He beg Peller?"

@rich_endy_:

"When Davido go pick u no worry , I go cry for the rest of your life ."

GehGeh slams Rema

Legit.ng had reported that Geh Geh had stated that he was pissed off when he heard that Afrobeat singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect back the donation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng