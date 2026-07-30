Davido spoke candidly about the role his family played during some of the most painful moments in his life

The singer revealed his family were always the first to reach him whenever something went wrong

Davido made the confession ahead of the release of his new album ORIADÉ in a recent interview

Davido has opened up about how deeply his family and wife Chioma have anchored him through personal crises, calling them the backbone of his survival.

The Afrobeats superstar made the heartfelt admission during an interview with VIBE, conducted ahead of his upcoming album, ORIADÉ.

Davido credits his family and Chioma for a major turning point in his life. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a rare moment of vulnerability, he reflected on the grief, scandal, and loss he has weathered over the years, crediting his loved ones with pulling him through each time.

Davido on Loss and Family Support

The singer spoke directly about losing his son, saying his family were the first to arrive and remained by his side until he was stable again. He also acknowledged the death of his mother, noting that despite that absence, the family unit has remained tight around him.

"When I lost my child, my family was the first to get to me and stayed with me till I was okay," Davido said. "So one thing I've learned, like family should not be played with, because they got me back to where I needed to be. Mentally, spiritually."

He went on to describe the moment on stage when he performs and sees them watching from the crowd, fully aware of how far he has come.

"It's just amazing when I'm on stage now performing and they're there watching like, yes, David got his mojo back," he said.

Davido was candid about the fact that not everyone shares his experience with family, acknowledging that some people have been let down by their own.

But he was clear that in his case, the support has been unconditional, even during stretches when he was too consumed by work to keep in touch.

"Even the days where I'm so busy and I don't even remember to call them. But when I need them, they're there for me," he said.

He summed up his outlook plainly: "Nobody will care about you more than your family, your blood, I'm telling you. That's in my situation."

Watch Davido speak about the bond he has with his family below:

Davido admits there is one thing he would never have done without Chioma. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu throws shades

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session

In the video, Sophia claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs.

“Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money," she said.

Source: Legit.ng