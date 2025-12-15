A video of the vision that God gave to a cleric in November about Peller has surfaced online after his car crash

The streamer was involved in an accident after he threatened to end it all while he was ion a live stream and still driving

Many who know the cleric have called on Peller's mother to take the video seriously and to pray for him and speak with him

Fans have started praying for Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, following a video of a cleric circulating online.

The content creator recently had a car accident while screaming and crying that he was going to end it all.

A video of the moment he was rescued by passersby also surfaced, generating reactions among his fans.

In another video recorded in November 2025, a cleric spoke about a vision God gave him regarding Peller.

According to Prophet Muyiwa Akogun of God's City in Ekiti, God asked him to warn Peller. He explained that he saw the streamer in an accident in December, which was intentional.

The spiritual leader urged people to speak with Peller and pray for him, as another accident was predicted to occur in February 2026.

Cleric shares what will happen to Peller

In the recording, made in Yoruba, the cleric stated that another accident would happen in February.

He clarified that while it would not claim Peller's life, it would leave him disabled. The minister emphasised that the next accident would be serious, which is why it’s crucial to caution the content creator.

Cleric addresses criticism after Peller’s prophecy

The cleric also mentioned that people often criticised him, claiming he only saw negative things.

He stressed that God had given him the solution to Peller’s problem and that he wasn’t concerned about being criticised for delivering the message.

He noted that it is difficult to correct a young man with money, urging people to continue praying for Peller and to find someone who can speak to him, someone he would listen to.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about Peller below:

Fans speaks about Peller

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@only1f3kuwir3 commented:

"Peller wey no dey listen to anybody."

@olurukky_luxury_home wrote:

"Don't joke with prophecy o,.some mumu go still dy take am play."

@therealfunmilola shared:

"So true ."

@gbohunmi_ade reacted:

"This pastor confirm ooo! I have been to his church couple of times! Na akogun dem dey call am, who did this, omg , Jesus! Confirm! Hin dey try! Na very young prophet! Na ado ekiti e dey , along ikere road."

@empresspearl2107 shared:

"He mentioned the problem and solutions... and the solution is very simple. Orientation, school is never a scam but no una go dey blame the man."

