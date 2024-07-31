Former BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya was compared to a current housemate on the show Chinne Nwafor

According to some netizens, both of them look alive and they paired their pictures together for others to give their opinions

The former reality star saw the post and shared what he thought about it which got many laughing on X

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Teseer Kiddwaya Waya, aka Kiddwaya, has reacted to the claims that a current housemate on the reality show, Chinne Nwafor, looks like him.

Kiddwaya says Chinne does not look like him. Image credit: @kiddwaya, @chinne_nwafor

Source: Instagram

An X user @F_Duchess posted pictures of Kiddwaya beside Chinne's. She asked other netizens to check the faces properly to see the resemblance.

Some people laughed at the comparison and the post was shared till it caught the attention of the former reality star.

In his reaction, he said he does not agree that he looks like Chinne. This caused laughter among some people who asked him to check again.

Kiddwaya participated in the fifth edition (lockdown season) of the show in 2020.

See the post and Kiddwaya's reaction below:

Reactions to the post

Some netizens have reacted to the claim that Kiddwaya looks like Chinne. See some of the comments below:

@crco:

"Lmao can’t see any resemblance."

@Bcubed28:

"No resemblance joor."

@OligboJ:

"Nah, it is she and Judy, Yul’s wife."

@MustaphaAyinla4:

"There is no resemblance at all."

@just_lumie:

"Try Sooj and Kiddwaya, let me check something."

@tomisin_ms:

"Yes! Now put Kiddwaya’s mum's picture."

@AmaraObioha:

"What is that right picmix."

@chizo_alaribe:

"Na only you dey see this one o."

@mee_tunde:

"Same eyes though."

@Anarii6:

"We all see it dear."

@Amy_beke:

"Ie i see it."

@ugo_himself:

"The same eyes."

@Winifunds:

"You must see it."

@iamstephenakin:

"Are you sure?"

Kiddwaya tackles lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiddwaya firmly responded to a female netizen who attempted to compare him with other All Stars contestants.

The Twitter user, Ariana_Tailor, put the participants of the All Stars show in different categories.

Based on the tweep's subjective verdict, the billionaire's son was unlucky to fall under the losers category, which ignited a heated episode online.

Source: Legit.ng