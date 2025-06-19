Nigerian socialite Deeone has reacted to his BBNaija colleague, Kiddwaya’s response to the recent Benue killings

Nigerian social commentator Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has spoken up about Kiddwaya’s reaction to the recent killings in Benue.

Recall that days after the tragedy, the billionaire’s son with real name Terseer Kidd Waya, took to social media to call on Nigerians to donate to his foundation for help to be provided to the victims in Benue.

According to Kidd, people could donate as low as N500 because every naira mattered to his foundation.

Kiddwaya’s call for financial support from Nigerians for the Benue victims caused a massive outcry on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes. Kidd’s BBNaija colleague, Deeone, also reacted.

On his Instagram page, Deeone shared a video where he accused Kiddwaya of living a fake life. The former BBNaija star recounted how Kiddwaya once paid $30,000 to Whitemoney for a plate of jollof rice and how he claimed to have lost €70,000 in Ibiza, and he did not flinch, but he was begging Nigerians to donate N500 to his NGO.

Deeone went on to claim that Kiddwaya was only trying to be like VeryDarkMan after seeing that he made a lot of money with his NGO. The social commentator called the billionaire’s son a broke guy who needed to confess his financial situation to Nigerians.

In his words:

“Kiddwaya, when are you going to confess to Nigerians that you’re broke? You don look am say ‘VDM make money from NGO, make I do NGO too’. It’s very bad o, you wey buy one plate of jollof rice and small plantain from Whitemoney, you bought it for $30,000. You wey according to you, misplace 70,000 euros for Ibiza, you no even cry, you dey tell us say ‘please be careful, the place is not so safe’, you no even worry about your money. Now e reach Benue people wey dey suffer, you dey beg the public for 500 naira to 500,000 naira. Are you seeing now that at the end of the day, this fake life, na una dey suffer am. By the way, if you want to do NGO scam, go and ask VDM, he understands the process.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Deeone tackles Kiddwaya

Deeone’s reaction to Kiddwaya soliciting funds for his foundation raised interesting comments from Nigerians:

Activemouth__ said:

“😂😂😂😂 I too go like D1 he Dey always think the other side 😂 my people everywhere good it’s D1 here shallom👏.”

Unusesteven_123 said:

“VDM name alone Dey give you sleepless night . I understand that why you can say anything without saying his name to get view I get you keep the mumu going . But try go look for your real father so the swear will be uplifted from your mumu head ooo . Young boy looking 50 years already because of the swear they swear for you sorry bro ok lol 😂.”

Cha_yomah said:

“But he is right. Kidd and him papa na benue people... them get enough money make them help people.”

_burdizzo said:

“I don’t like Deeone but I support this take. Kiddwaya for all the luxury that he shows does not need to beg the public for money. At this stage in his life, he should be sourcing for funds from corporate individuals not struggling Nigerians. Let’s drop h@te for Deeone and see sense in what he is saying.”

Freemanchidiebere said:

“lol 😂 you actually believed he bought rice for 30,000 usd, the joke is on you 😂.”

Redpill.agent said:

“NGO wey Big men dey use hide their money to avoid tax ni. You should praising the transparency of VDM mumu man.”

Stay_appy72 said:

“VDM is the weapon fashion against this Deeone, u can see the pain all over him, continue, he should continue crying like a wolf . Yimu.”

Vepa147 said:

“This comment section is so funny, a lot of Nigerians are just not sensible...y'all criticizing this guy and not even talking about the yeyeboy that is always flaunting wealth and how asking y'all to donate at least 500naira to his foundation to help the displaced community in his state...y'all truly need to learn the hard way.”

Realcharityasuquo said:

“He is making a point, begging for such shameful amount when you’re flying a prefect jet and business class. Omo this guy is stating the actual truth, Shebi na him papa get banana high land. 😂”

Thekingtufab said:

“Person wey misplace 70,000 euros for vacation without crying, dey find our support of 500 naira 😂 abeg oo. Make una lemme.”

Cubana Chiefpriest addresses Tinubu over Benue killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, cried out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent killings in Benue state.

Despite being highly criticised over his recent visit to President Tinubu and kneeling to greet him in Abuja, the self-styled celebrity barman took to his Instagram page to heavily condemn the tragedy in Benue.

