Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has addressed reports that Goodluck Jonathan is running for president in 2027

Wike dismissed claims by the Turaki-led faction that Jonathan is their presidential candidate, calling the move a form of fraud

Wike said he maintains a good relationship with Jonathan and urged reporters to check INEC's official candidate list

Federal Capital Territory Minister (FCT) Nyesom Wike has pushed back on reports linking former President Goodluck Jonathan to a 2027 presidential bid, saying he has never heard Jonathan personally declare any intention to contest.

Wike was responding to questions about the Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) camp, which has presented Jonathan as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections. The minister did not mince words in his assessment of the claim.

Nyesom Wike says Goodluck Jonathan has not expressed interest in 2027 race Photo Credit: @GovWike, @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Wike said:

"I never heard President Jonathan say he is running for president. I always told you there are many people running 419 of different categories."

He directed journalists to the Independent National Electoral Commission for clarity, noting that INEC had uploaded its candidate list and urged reporters to verify who had formally filed to run and who had not.

Wike on his relationship with Jonathan

Despite the controversy, Wike said his personal ties with the former president remain intact. "I still have a good relationship with Mr President," he said, referring to Jonathan.

The minister's comments cast serious doubt on the legitimacy of the Turaki camp's claim that Jonathan is their flagbearer. By framing the situation as one where individuals are exploiting Jonathan's name without his declared consent, Wike effectively distanced the former president from that political grouping.

Reactions as Wike speaks on Jonathan's presidency

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the revelation by the FCT minister concerning the return of Jonathan in the 2027 elections. Below are some of their comments:

Kelvin Eze took the side of the FCT minister:

"It come be like say, some people wan use Jonathan name run 419. Wike don expose am. Nawa o, different categories indeed."

Nigerians react as FCT Minister Nyesom Wike speaks on Goodluck Jonathan's chances in 2027 Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Ọláńrewájú Ìdòwú expressed satisfaction with the rejection of Jonathan:

"They wanted to use GEJ to cut into President Tinubu's South-South vote. I'm glad INEC has put them to shame."

Enigma said Wike was being blunt:

"Wike is so hilarious. He doesn't mince words. The lesson teacher himself."

Loveline explained the position of the minister:

"Politics is full of claims, but official records tell the story. Wike dismisses the speculation and insists Jonathan isn't in the race."

You can listen to the video of the minister on X here:

Wike explains how Governor Fubara got it wrong

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike spoke at a special media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 1, about his fallout with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

Wike said Fubara began listening to people who wanted him to fail and who advised him to start a fight with the minister.

The minister denied rumours that he asked Fubara for money, saying such claims do not hold water given his position.

Source: Legit.ng