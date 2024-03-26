Portable has celebrated controversial influencer, Papaya Ex and said that she was a strong woman and her hustle was real

Papaya Ex had reacted after Portable made a caricature of Bobrisky and showed off all the names he gave him

In return, Portable showeredd the influencer with praises and fans took to the comment section to react to the post

Controversial singer, Habeeb Oyegbile, better known as Portable has praised social media influencer, Raheem Abike Halimah, aka, Papaya Ex for reacting to one of his posts.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had continued to drag Bobrisky after they both clashed over her award as best dressed at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere. Papaya Ex took to the comments section to react to the post the singer made about Bobrisky.

Taking to social media, Portable said that Papaya Ex was a strong woman. He also noted that the influencer's hustle was real.

Portable calls Papaya Ex queen

In the post, Portable called Papaya Ex a real star queen. He also mentioned that everything about her was real.

Commenting on the picture of the outfit she wore for Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, the singer said that Papaya Ex was dressed as an educated person.

Recall that Papaya Ex and Bobrisky are not best of friends. They have dragged each other several times on social media. A few years ago, they both exchanged punches at a party and people tried to stop them.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@prettyface_tessy:

"Honestly papaya deserve this award but una no go talk."

@dfw_riahh:

"Papaya fans like this comment."

@official_mercyekefanpage_:

"Bobrisky tried but portable won."

@reinahrd_rks:

"Portable 80 -bob 20."

@dfw_riahh:

"Wahala jam network."

@naija_sta:

"Gather here is you like Papaya and portable."

@real_buddy4:

"Papaya we love."

@beautyella405:

"He wants to add her to his list of wives."

@wonderboy6179:

"Bobrisky na only you fit enjoy this 9aja jollof for now."

@horlahmiide:

"So na because of papaya make portable take bob matter serious."

Bobrisky fires back at Portable

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had responded to Portable for abusing her over her award as best dressed.

Bobrisky had bagged the title at a movie event. However, Portable felt that he didn't deserve the it.

Bobrisky went to Portable's direct message to personally address him and the leaked audio chat made the rounds on social media.

