Veekee James' 30th birthday cake featured lots of fun moments, including games and Q&As for her guests

One of the numerous questions asked of the guests was to describe the celebrant as a type of flower

They all did, including Papaya, who described her as a hibiscus flower, however, the video editor had other plans for the influencer

Nigerian influencer Papaya Ex, whose real name is Raheem Abike, has blown hot on the video editor who worked on one of the videos from Veekee James' 30th birthday.

The Nigerian fashion designer held her 30th birthday party in Lagos, with almost all celebrities and top influencers in attendance.

The event was spectacular, catching the attention of many online. Veekee's cake was another highlight of the show, with rumours circulating that it cost N18 million. The 30-tier cake has been trending since it was unveiled online by the baker, igniting a series of reactions on social media.

Fans react as Papaya EX drags video editor for making her look bad. Credit: @papaya_ex, Veekee_james

Source: Instagram

A moment from the event saw friends play a game where they were asked to describe the designer as a flower. Many called her a hibiscus flower, including Papaya Ex, whose pronunciation was quite different from the others. However, the video editor emphasised her part of the video in a bid to make a mockery of her.

The influencer was not having it. She shared the clip via her official social media page and defended her pronunciation by backing it up with Google. She also called the video editor unprofessional and low for attempting to make her look bad.

Papaya wrote:

"Whoever edited the video is a nuisance. Trynna use me as a click bait. So low and unprofessional. Be fr, the Hibiscus pronunciation is correct!!! Y'all don't even know shxt!Loud and wrong! your findings."

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Papaya slams video editor

Read some reactions below:

@ada_akunwafor said:

"You people just wake up everyday on this God’s given earth and just choose drama over peace😢."

@doyinsuls said:

"This shows that most of these people just carry pronunciations off American movies. Shes correct ! We speak British English here. They should let her rest small 😂."

@symplybarbz said:

"The h8 on this chic is something I’ll never understand honestly 🤦🏽‍♀️She’s literally doing the exact same thing some of your favs are guilty of but for some weird reasons she’s the one always picked on and dragged."

@bikeygoldkreations said:

"Why do y’all hate this so much girl 😢 she got it Btw."

Fans react as Papaya EX drags video editor for making her look bad. Credit: @papaya_ex, Veekee_james

Source: Instagram

@mortie_collection_ said:

"But she’s the only one that even pronounced it right the editor actually owe her an apology cos Weytin be that Mtchewww make she Dey form accent again?"

@adesuwajanet said:

"Y’all just 8 Paps for no reason 😂😂😂."

@oluwa_thelma said:

"Very unprofessional. She's actually the one that got the British pronunciation of Hibiscus."

@kingkelblaise said:

"I don already see wetin i wan comment no need."

@official__cherishmatur said:

"She got the name right ! Why are they dragging her though."

@evitalrepus said:

"So basically 99% of them are not privy to Flower variants?! As a human being, you can't even name ONE type of Flower?! Shameful!"

Lady drags, insults designer over her cake

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users were shocked to see a lady boldly call out Veekee James over her 30th birthday cake.

Recall that the top Nigerian designer held her 30th birthday soirée at a choice venue in Lagos, with those who mattered in attendance.

However, her cake was the talk of the town due to its size and price, igniting reactions from a Nigerian lady who shared her thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng