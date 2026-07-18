Timi Dakolo's lawyer sent a cease and desist letter to DJ Timmy, denying that the singer owes the disc jockey any debt

The singer warned DJ Timmy to stop making defamatory claims against him and his family or face legal action within seven days

DJ Timmy clapped back in Timi Dakolo's comment section and promised to release more evidence against the singer

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has spoken out against debt allegations levelled against him by a disc jockey known as DJ Timmy, with his legal team sending a formal cease and desist letter to the DJ on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Through his lawyer, Dakolo flatly denied that he owes DJ Timmy anything, describing the claims as defamatory.

Reactions Timi Dakolo breaks silence over debt allegation. Photo credit@djtimmy/@timidakolo

Source: Instagram

The letter demanded that the DJ immediately stop making such statements about the singer and his family, with a seven-day ultimatum before legal proceedings would commence.

According to the letter shared by the music star, DJ Timmy and his company, Resolve Entertainment, were supposed to provide sound, lighting, technical production, secure the venue, and arrange local production. However, the tour never took place because the company couldn't meet the standards required by the client.

The letter explained that the money DJ Timmy claimed Timi Dakolo owes him was used to secure everything listed in their agreement, which was his responsibility.

DJ Timmy fires back at Timi Dakolo over post. Photo credit@djtimmy

Source: Instagram

DJ Timmy hits back at Timi Dakolo

Rather than back down, DJ Timmy took the fight directly to Dakolo's Instagram comment section. The DJ mocked the cease and desist letter, claiming it was written using ChatGPT, and showed no signs of standing down.

He also promised his followers that more evidence against the singer was on the way.

The back-and-forth has drawn significant attention online, with many fans watching closely to see whether the dispute escalates into a full legal battle or gets resolved behind closed doors.

Here is the Instagram post by Timi Dakolo about the debt allegation trailing him:

@ann ehgodin shared:

"Na wah o I hate it when two adults fall out and they are so eager to speak to dirty secrets they shared. It irks me so bad. Relationship are not forever and if you need to move on, please move on without throwing tantrums. When it involves money please take it civilly and leave social media out of this."

@asethrtis spa salon reacted:

"Its the urgency to bring down a fellow man this days for me, i don’t blame him i blame social media."

@ahmedolalekann commented:

"Is it the "Wish Me Well Tour"? I did all the voice overs for that Tour but till this moment, I haven't heard anything from the Producers that brought the job. No payment, nothing. I even sent you @timidakolo a message on the matter. @baddestdjtimmy I need my own money for my services too o. If it's the same Wish me well Tour."

Timi Dakolo drops cryptic post on Apostle Lazarus

Legit.ng previously reported that an online drama between Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus, as the singer shared a cryptic video after the clergyman conceded in their argument.

Apostle Lazarus had sparked debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform. Dakolo, in a response, stated that gospel singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet.

Source: Legit.ng