Viral social media sensation Alex Evalsam, aka Fish Pie, is back in the news over his situation with media personality Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj.

Just recently, Nons Miraj took to social media to challenge Fish Pie boy to mention the names of the people he claimed used him in a recent interview after netizens started to point fingers at her.

Shortly after Nons Miraj’s video went up, several social media users reacted to it, including its target, Fish Pie Boy.

Nigerians react as Fish Pie star Alax Evalsam replies Nons Miraj. Photos: @fish_pie_king, @nons_miraj

The viral social media star took to his official Instagram page to respond to Nons Miraj. Evalsam used the opportunity to explain his relationship with the media personality and what she did for him after his hawking video went viral.

In a new video, Fish Pie Boy noted that he would never disrespect or discredit Nons Miraj. According to him, she helped him. He went on to state some of the instances she came through for him, including when she took him shopping for new clothes and also got him a roof over his head.

Alax Evalsam looked emotional in the video which has raised reactions from netizens. The Fish Pie boy said:

“This video is for those that have been helping me most especially for Madam Nons Miraj. Ma I want to remind you of something, don’t forget who you are. The mistake I won’t do is me not appreciating you or abusing you. You helped me, when I had nowhere, when I had no shelter, when I had no roof on my head, you surprised me by renting an apartment, a room self-con for me and my family, that’s those that have been staying with me. When I had no clothes to put on, you took me to a shopping mall, I can't forget that day. Ma you can still remember when I came to your house for something else, I never knew that you had a plan for me.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Fish Pie Boy reacts to Nons Miraj’s video

Fish Pie Boy’s new video to address his situation with Nons Miraj soon spread on social media, raising interesting comments from netizens.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

maya__elixir:

“See who una help,very anyhow person 😂.”

duchess.of.africa:

“How can I mute a face I don't want to see online again? Please who can create an app for that? AI something mstcheew I'm tired of seeing this okoko.”

vera_onyekwere:

“You got money, Got car, Got shop, A house, Got clothes, what else do you want? people featured you in their skit and platform so we see you more then you can brand yourself from there. No! You choose to give yourself celebrity tag, that you went viral doesn’t make you a celebrity or that you will blow , it is how you manage and sustain it matters.”

Thechef.pee:

“Gratitude or warning ? 😅”

ade.xo.xo:

“Talk fast fast I dey go wedding.”

Obiamobi_p:

“All these people receiving help and wasting it should go to that girl Davido gave N2,000,000 and learn how she managed the money to the point she is now. She deserve to be given more or better consulted before helping anyone else.”

Joyposhhairline:

“Can you imagin he’s saying a room self con like you had money to afford it lol this life ehn.”

Okafortv:

“God make I no use Internet reply my helper when I know his or her house.... God give my generation sense.”

Official_prince_adams:

“God be with you bro 👊.”

Pbellebeautyng:

“I came to your house for something else ! I never knew you had a plan 😮! Tell us the plan oooo.”

pejuaicha:

“Some people will try to spoil you in the presence of yoir helper. You've done the right thing to come out and appreciate everyone. My advice to you is to stay focused. Use the opportunity given to you to keep shining. Don't leave your catering job and keep FOCUSED. ❤️”

Pbellebeautyng:

“The way you mentioned the “a room self con “ 😮 it is well . We know your type oga.”

Emeka_leonald:

“Now!!!! Know the people you create content with my brother ❤️🙏.”

Big_dafs1:

“Go hustle abeg leave talk.”

Deemikzmedia:

“I'm ready not seeing sincerity in this... You want to remind her or you want to say Thank you to her.”

wirelexx7;

“Ingrate sound.”

Kairajtrendyworld:

“Imagine If this was the interview you did earlier.”

Dandonovan_afrika:

“One room self waiting ? That’s not necessary. She gave you shelter!”

Fish Pie boy denies getting money from Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that fast-rising social media personality Alax Evalsam trended after his viral fish pie chanting video.

Days after his video went viral on TikTok and he released more, he became the darling of many netizens, and there have been reports that Nigerian singer Davido gave him money.

However, in a recent interview, he showed the slum where he lives while denying reports that Davido gave him N3m.

