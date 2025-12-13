Nons Miraj's bold take about relationships in a new podcast with Taymesan Emmanuel has gone viral online

The highlight was a clip of the skit maker sharing the actions men could take to prove their love for their significant other

Her comment has since triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Nigerians criticising her

Nigerian skitmaker and influencer, Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj, has sparked conversations on social media following her bold takes on relationships.

In a new podcast with actor Taymesan Emmanuel, Nons Miraj stated that men could prove love by renting a house for their girlfriend's entire family if they are not well-to-do.

The content creator insisted on this gesture for women from modest backgrounds, leaving the host, Taymesan, shocked.

"Why can't your senses tell you as a man you are attracted to this type of girl, how do you show you love her? How do you show you care? You move her and her family out of where they are staying. Yes, rent a place for them. If you are outside the country talking to a girl, do you leave her to be staying in a place where rain falls and the thing enters from the roof?" she said in the short clip.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nons Miraj shut down claims of a man being involved in her success as she gave the step-by-step details of how she worked hard to make a name for herself.

According to the influencer, who described herself as a business-minded person, she started with making people’s hair at her salon and also being an actress.

Reactions follow Nons Miraj's comment

The video has sparked conversation around gender roles and provision in Nigerian society, with many sharing diverse opinions. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

LilyjoeBae said:

"You say rent ? Ahhhhhh Una don dey carry this thing go far oooo Abi na Ai?"

TradeLikeDonnar commented:

"So how does she prove she love me ? .. getting me a Lamborghini."

Reply_Guy11 wrote:

"You go change her papa house..come buy new bra and undies for her mama.. come teach her parents how to properly. Then hang your pic for their parlor."

groovepapi wrote:

"As a man, talking to a woman from a poor background with poor mentality is a financial error."

QueenPraiseTimi commented:

"She's speaking the truth. This is why God created men before creating women. He created women for beauty and love and that's why men must always be the providers."

zoomagazines wrote:

"Rent a place for her, am I her father?"

Fish Pie star reacts to Nons Miraj's video

Legit.ng previously reported that viral social media sensation, Fish Pie star, was in the news over his situation with Nons Miraj.

The influencer had taken to social media to challenge Fish Pie star to mention the names of the people he claimed used him in after netizens started to point fingers at her.

Shortly after Nons Miraj’s video went up, several social media users reacted to it, including its target, Fish Pie Boy.

