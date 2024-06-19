The biggest topic over the last 24 hours across the Nigerian social media space has been the Ojude Oba Day celebration

Farooq Oreagba has been the face of the Ojude Oba celebration for 2024 after some stunning photos of him on horseback while attending the festivities went viral

Social media has been washed with questions as netizens enquire about Farooq Oreagba, Legit.ng in this article would help fill that void

Ojude Oba Day is one of Yoruba land's most famous annual festivals. Over the last few years, the festivities have continued to grow. The 2024 edition, like the 2023 festival, has been a smashing hit.

However, one man's face and fashion style have been at the centre of all the social media razzmatazz that has trailed the Ojude Oba day conversation, Farooq Oreagba.

Hours after Farooq Oreagba broke the internet with his Steeze at the 2024 Ojude Oba Day celebration, Legit.ng has dug up more information about the Ijebu billionaire. Photo credit: @poojamedia

Source: Instagram

The former managing director of the Nigerian stock exchange was among the most famous faces at the 2024 Ojude Oba Day festival.

Oreagba's unique fashion style, "steeze," and charisma have captivated the attention of netizens across Nigerian social media.

Conversations surrounding his health and hugely successful financial career have also got people talking.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted five significant things about Farooq Oreagba that would leave many thrilled at the type of life the Ijebu-Ode man has lived and is still revelling at 58.

Background and state of Origin:

Born in 1966 in Ogun state, Ijebu-Ode, Farooq Oreagba recently became the toast of social media conversations after clips of him at the 2024 Ojude Oba Day celebration went viral.

His unique fashion sense, composure, and panache have made him one of the biggest sellers of the 2024 Ojude Oba Day.

Oreagba's recently found fame has interested people in discovering more about him.

Born into the Oreagba Akeula family as Farooq Olatunbosun Oregba. He shares a distant relationship with the Balogun Kuku family.

His Educational life:

Oreagba started his educational journey in his hometown at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School before attending Mayflower for his secondary education.

After finishing his secondary education at Mayflower, Ikenne, Ogun state, Oreagba proceeded to acquire a degree in Finance at Oxford University, London.

He graduated from Oxford with distinction before returning for his Master's degree at the University of East London and another degree in Business Management from Coventry University.

Oreagba has also picked up numerous certifications from different educational institutions both at and abroad.

Career and achievements:

Over the last four decades, Oreagba has worked in the financial sector in Nigeria and abroad.

He is a former managing director of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Securities. He stepped away from his role as the MD of NSE amid his fight with bone and skin cancer.

Oreagba is currently the managing director of NG Clearing Limited. He was appointed MD/CEO of NG Clearing Limited in September 2023. This appointment came nearly six years after Oreagba had to step away from the financial sector due to health issues.

The former MD of NSE also holds a Diploma certificate in executive leadership from the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

Life after surviving cancer:

In 2014, Oreagba was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and Carcinoma, which, in simpler terms can be translated to mean Bone Marrow and skin Cancer, respectively.

However, after two years of battling the deadly disease, Oreagba was and healthy enough to go back to work.

Ever since Oreagba's view of life has changed completely. The financial guru who recently turned 58 got his first tattoo after age 50.

Videos of Oreagba when he was less and at 50 lived an immaculate life without tattoos, nor did he drink and smoke.

However, his recent lifestyle suggests otherwise, as he intends to live every moment he has left on earth to the best of his capacity.

One of the highlights of the festivities was pictures and videos of Oreagba at the 2024 Ojude Oba Day, wearing a beautiful tattoo on his arm while rocking a full Aso-Oke Agbada regalia.

