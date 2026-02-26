An X (formerly Twitter) user accused Eniola Badmus of operating a private network that links young girls to powerful politicians

The accuser further alleged that the actress only gained her current political influence by serving as a bridge between young women and the Nigerian elite

Eniola Badmus responded, stating clearly that the authorities have been notified and that she has no intention of forgiving the defamation

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has responded in strong terms to a social media user who accused her of acting as a private pimp within the movie and political scenes.

The allegation, posted by a tweep identified as @Femzydr1, claimed that the Yoruba actress allegedly connected young girls with top directors, movie executives, and Nigerian politicians.

The post further alleged that the actress gained political access through such networks and that some young girls were exploited through those connections.

An X user accuses Eniola Badmus of operating a private network that links young girls to powerful politicians. Photos: Eniola Badmus.

Source: Instagram

The claim quickly gained attention online, placing the actress at the centre of heated discussions.

In the now-viral post, the tweep wrote:

“Popular Yoruba Actress Eniola Badmus is reportedly a private pimp in Nigeria and in the movie industry, linking young girls up with top directors, movie executives, and Nigerian politicians. She surely gained entry into the political scene through this network, and many young girls have been exploited & used for different purposes by politicians through her connections.”

The accuser alleges that Eniola Badmus only gained her current political influence by serving as a bridge between young women and the Nigerian elite. Photo: @Femzydr1/X.

Source: Instagram

The post did not provide evidence to back the claims.

Not one to remain silent, the actress took to her own X (formerly Twitter) account to address the accusation directly.

“This is the attention you’ve been craving for, so let’s get into it…. This is a false accusation, and authorities will step in….. Let it be known that we do not forgive in this zone,” she wrote.

Read her post here:

Reactions trail Eniola Badmus' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@roy_cent stated:

"He wrote reportedly ooo I think he only needs to reference another report that had said same thing and he ain’t gon face no issues….except owo agbara is involved sha but either ways, please teach him a lesson"

@OluwanisholaGi1 wrote:

"Thank you Aunty Eniola , please make sure he use at least 1 week for cell , after then you can free him on your will but make sure that 1 week is complete . Thank you for your it attention to this matter"

@Duchess_Jayne noted:

"You will see tags like justice for kini, you would be tagged a bully but my love, don't back down,use every resources you have, borrow if you must,but don't ever let him go, let him know how hot hellfire feels, let him know the difference between finished and completely finished.

Eniola Badmus prays to have kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus got emotional as she prayed for God to bless her with children.

On January 2, 2025, the movie star hosted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach in Oshodi, Lagos, tagged Feed The Needy, in collaboration with Seyi Tinubu.

During the event, Eniola, who works for the government, took to the stage to speak to the crowd at Temidire Primary School, Shogunle, and she opened up about her desire for children.

Source: Legit.ng