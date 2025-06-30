Revenue from the recently finished Ojude Oba 2025 festival has sparked conversations online as reports revealed that the event produced billions of naira

In an interview with Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Farooq Oreagba, a key player in the event, described the impact of this year's event

He further highlighted the event's scale and success, triggering reactions across social media

Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, has praised the cultural and economic success of this year's Ojude Oba festival, citing its expanding effect with the presence of cultural ambassador Farooq Oreagba.

Asika wrote on Instagram on Friday about a recent chat she had with Oreagba during the West Africa Economic Summit, praising Oreagba's genuineness, cultural knowledge, and power in securing corporate sponsorship for the festival.

Farooq Oreagba opens up about the 2025 Ojude Oba. Credit: @farooqoreagba

Source: Instagram

He wrote, “Last week at the West Africa Economic Summit, I reconnected with Mr Steeze, #farooqoreagba, and we had a conversation about his experience since we #ncac_nigeria made him an ambassador for the culture.

“I recall someone asking me why we did that. I thought it was obvious but apparently not, he is authentic, represents his culture, respects all of our various cultures and understands the business of culture and entertainment as a senior leader in the financial services industry.

“As you can see from this short interview, he was able to impact close to N2bn sponsorship and massively expand #Ojudeoba at Ijebu and we can all see that many other festivals are pushing for attention.”

In the accompanying video, Oreagba, who became famous at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, described this year's event as the "biggest ever," citing logistical modifications made to accommodate an excess throng.

“Ojude Oba 2025 was the biggest ever. From the pictures, you could see that even the arena could not contain the number of people, we had to adjust the whole structure of it,” he said.

He also stated that his endorsement from Airtel during the 2024 edition sparked a surge of business interest in the festival and its players, including partnerships with Goldberg and Polo Avenue.

“A lot of people don’t realise this, Last year, I got my Airtel endorsement after Ojude Oba, it set up a wave of things. This year, I can tell you virtually every family got endorsed."

“I’ll admit a lot of the endorsements came towards me, and I just turned them down and channelled them to other families.

“So my friend, my young Aburo, Doyin Alatishe – Goldberg, Princess Adesile – Polo Avenue,” he added.

Oreagba went on to discuss the economic impact of the 2025 Ojude Oba festival, adding, "In total, by my rough estimates, in terms of sponsorship for the festival and the riders, we generated over N2 billion, and according to CNN, within the Ijebu economy, about another $10 million was generated."

“People spent money, all hotels were booked, everything. People had to go and rent hotels outside Ijebu Ode. People were spending money,” he added.

In his message, Asika stressed the importance of increased production, communication, and branding at Nigerian festivals, stating that these factors are critical to make such events self-sustaining and powerful.

Legit.ng reported in 2024 that the NCAC named Oreagba Honorary Cultural Ambassador in recognition of his cultural impact, energetic spirit, and commitment to Nigerian identity.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Farooq Oreagba’s clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

zeeqaj said:

"The next is the public infrastructure and security for tourists. Road network should be upgraded to facilitate travels during and after the festival. The government needs more investment in that area to give it another boost. Weldone sir."

doyinphilip said:

"Sir, the families were the ones who endorsed the brands, not the other way round."

drflogeo said:

"Your commitment to elevating our cultural festivals into sustainable, world-class platforms is truly inspiring, Sir. It’s remarkable to see how vision, authenticity, and strategic partnerships can transform entire ecosystems from heritage preservation to economic impact. Thank you for your leadership and for continuously setting the standard for what cultural innovation can look like in Nigeria and beyond🙌."

uzoradizua said:

"Excellent question, Excellent response🔥🔥🔥Where can we get the full clip?"

nicephorelhairquarters said:

"Your mindset is worthy of emulation Sir. 👍."

meettheroyalss said:

"Woow. @farooqoreagba never letting us down king of steez for a reason. Great response sir. Where can we find the rest of the interview. I know people would have been saying this but for emphasis Ojude OBA organisers need to do lots more work in terms of health and safety of participants. They need to do a lot on crowd control as well. Keep soaring sir 🙌."

King of Steeze Farooq Oreagba lauds the success of 2025 Ojude Oba. Credit: @faroogoreagba

Source: Instagram

