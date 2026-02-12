Isaac Fayose has continued to throw shade at Cubana Chiefpriest online amid their feud about the country

The two businessmen are at loggerheads over comments Fayose made about Igbos and Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom

His latest shade caught the attention of fans, who shared their observations about some businessmen in Nigeria

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose, has taken his feud with Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, to another level online.

Fayose had made a statement about Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom and those allegedly supporting him. The comment did not go down well with Cubana Chiefpriest, who reacted strongly. Since then, the two have continued to trade words online.

Recently, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of a late-night meeting he had with the City Boys Movement, and Fayose responded with a fresh claim about importers.

According to Fayose, individuals who allegedly import Tramadol cannot oppose the present government.

Fans support Isaac Fayose over Tramadol claim

Some fans supported Isaac Fayose, noting that certain people backing the government may be protecting their personal interests and alleged unlawful activities.

Others claimed that some individuals who present themselves as businessmen are allegedly involved in illegal dealings, which they said has negatively affected the country.

A few commenters also expressed disappointment in some Igbo businessmen over their political affiliations.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest and Iassc Fayose's feud started a few months ago over Fayos'e reract to a post online. Ever since then, Cubana Chiefpriest has also been reacting to most of the posts Fayose made about him, as he bragged about his net worth as a businessman.

In one of his posts, he claimed that his shoes are worth more than Isaac Fayose’s net worth.

Howver, their feud started a few monthe ago with a post made by Fayos e about C

Reactions of fans to Isaac Fayose's post

Legit.ng compiled ther reactions of fans to the post made by the businessman. Here are a few below:

@ iam_benedict_ commented:

"They are only there to protect their criminal activities. I laugh whenever they addressed any of them as business man. Selling fake and overpriced drinks to yahoo boys in Lagos is not business."

@gracehopper_logistics stated:

"They have practically turned Nigeria into a crime scene; Dr Cosmos Maduka chastised them the other day and they all went mad. Money you genuinely got from hard work and legit can never be water. Posterity shall judge them."

@kyzi_u wrote:

"My Igbo brothers fall my hand, support who you want to support but using MNK to get attention and then change direction is evil and they will all regret it. ride on sir."

@dj_staffy commented:

"Shorts fired! I repeat, shots fire."

Isaac Fayose suppports Alex Otti

Legit.ng had reported that Isaac Fayose had shared his take on the politics in Abia State, especially following Doris Ogala’s video.

He warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return as he took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support.

