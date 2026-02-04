Veekee James has shared a video showing how she and her husband discovered that they were going to be parents

The fashion designer shared the good news about her pregnancy a few days ago, and fans have been congratulating her

Her emotional video moved fans and colleagues to tears, with some sharing their own experiences

Fashion designer Victoria Atere, better known as Veekee James, has shared a beautiful and emotional video with her fans showing how she and her husband discovered that they would soon become parents.

The fashion icon had earlier announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child, sharing a pregnancy photoshoot that drew warm reactions from fans.

Source: Instagram

Months before the announcement, Veekee James had sparked pregnancy rumours after posting some photos on her Instagram page. She and her husband, however, remained silent at the time as many fans continued to pray that the rumours would come true.

In her latest post, she shared another video detailing the moment they found out they were going to be parents.

According to her, God is not a man and will never fail. She revealed that they had been trying for a year, noting that while some people may have waited for years, no one should give up because God makes everything beautiful in His time.

Veekee James, husband break down in tears

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer explained that she bought a pregnancy test kit and took the test, asking her husband not to check it while she went to shower.

While looking in the mirror, she accidentally checked the result and immediately burst into tears. She later showed her husband the test kit, and they both hugged and cried.

The couple cried for several minutes before showing the test kit to their fans. Veekee James added that her husband had encouraged them not to rush to see a doctor, choosing instead to trust God for a miracle at the right time.

She further revealed that some relatives, who were genuinely concerned, advised them to see a physician, but they insisted on waiting on God while trusting Him fully.

Veekee James also promised to carry her fans along throughout her pregnancy journey.

Here is Veekee James' Instagram video below:

What fans said about Veekee James' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the fashion designer. Here are comments below:

@diaryofakitchenlover commented:

"Omo I am crying all over again. I think there’s a well inside my eyes."

@chiomagoodhair reacted:

"This game me goosebumps and tears all at the same time. May God perfect the rest of your journey."

@sharonooja said:

"God is so good!! You guys made me cry!!!!! His time is truly perfect."

@adeyinkaalaseyori wrote:

"If you didn’t wait you will never understand the pain of waiting. I waited and testified. May everyone waiting currently enjoy testify too in Jesus name."

Victor Thompson shares ordeal before fatherhood

Legit.ng had reported that gospel singer Victor Thompson made many emotional after sharing what he and his wife passed through before they became parents.

According to the singer who got married almost five years ago, he welcomed his first child after four years of marriage.

He stated that people would write in his wife's post and mock her because she was not yet a mother.

Source: Legit.ng