Many desire to be married before a certain age. However, this is not always the case; some get hitched earlier than others. In the same vein, a Nigerian actor is pissed at his future wife for not searching for him early enough.

Nollywood movie star Wole Ojo, who has always been the crush of many fans and movie lovers, has cried out via his social media page.

Wole Ojo dragged over future wife post

Wole Ojo did not expect to do any search concerning his future wife. Through his IG caption, the actor made it quite clear that his dear wife should have found him before his new age.

His post has caused netizens to drag him online for having such unrealistic expectations.

Wole Ojo wrote:

"How I'm swagging into 40 tomorrow!!! Yup! 4th floor in a bit! Dear future wife! Shame on you for not finding me still."

Reactions trail Wole Ojo's post

@giftjames_:

"Not finding you abi na you no find your self."

@akure_souvenires:

"Thought he got engaged sometime ago?"

@freddieleonard:

"Welcome to the 4th Foor, we've been here a while waiting for you."

@peggyovire:

"Nah future wife go find you Abi na you go find her."

@tiwi_shawty:

"It's the shame on you for me… are you looking for her tho?"

@thegoldentomisin:

"Ain't you supposed to be the one doing the finding?"

@ogomimi22:

"Na ur wife go find you??? Dey play."

