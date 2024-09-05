Nancy Isime has stated that when other girls are busy daydreaming about marriage, such has never crossed her mind

The actress was a guest on Creative Tea with Lynda, where she spoke about her desires and her career

Her outburst sparked reactions among fans who aired their views about what she said in the comment section

Nollywod actress, Nancy Isime, has shared what her top priority in life is between making money and getting married.

The actress, who was criticised for her movie, was a guest on the Creative Tea with Lynda podcast where she spoke about her life.

According to her, while girls are busy daydreaming about marriage, her thoughts are usually on making money.

Nancy Isime speaks about money

Stating her reason for not thinking about marriage, she noted that she spends heavily on herself and would not allow anyone boost that they're the reason for her good life.

The movie star, who lost weight recently added that she loves teaching people how to trip for her.

Nancy Isime speaks about career

Also in the recording, Isime opened up about her career. She noted that many people lack the spirit of excellency but, she has tried to ensure she was loyal to her craft.

The star actress noted that producers would only pick the people whose star shines so bright.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail what Nancy Isime said

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to her interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@chichi_ellaa:

"Whooshhh!!! Look at that!"

@success_032:

"My own Esan sister , I love you."

@ekreene:

"Beauty and brain."

@powedeawujo:

"You are the price."

@glowreesmiles:

"I love this woman oh oh. Made from Heaven’s"

@blowboyfire:

"Waiting, dying to hear the speech long now, keeps me going and going working hard to see you someday."

@livewithlynda:

"Nanslay for a reason. Beauty & brains. It was an absolute pleasure chatting with you."

@riri.akoji:

"Inspired! I will call your name too with pride when I finally get to the top as role models I looked up to!."

@ayinberry_:

"Anything way she tell you na truth."

NFVCB reacts to Nancy Isime's film

Legit.ng had reported that the National Film and Video Censor Board had released a statement about the controversy surrounding a movie produced by Nancy Isime.

Some Muslims had cried out that their religion was disrespected after seeing the poster of the yet to be released movie.

In the statement, the body said that they were going to take action as they have contacted the producer of the film.

