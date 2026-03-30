Veteran Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola shared a lengthy emotional video addressing colleagues and Nigerians after the Jos terrorist attack that occurred on Palm Sunday

The actress urged her colleagues to search their conscience and do the right thing instead of focusing on likes, trends and monetisation during the political season

Aiyeola emphasised that while money, connections and influence are important, people should allow their conscience to lead them, especially those living in Nigeria with planned futures

Veteran Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has spoken out following the terrorist attack in Jos, Plateau state, on Palm Sunday.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she expressed sadness over the incident and urged Nigerians, especially those with influence both online and offline, to let their conscience guide them in how they respond to such tragedies.

Opeyemi Aiyeola shares emotional message to colleagues following Jos terrorist attack, urges them to let conscience guide their actions. Photo: opeyemi_aiyeola1

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi Aiyeola noted that despite the gravity of the attack, it was not receiving the usual level of attention and trending discussions.

The actress explained that while money, influence and connections are important, they should not overshadow the need to act with conscience and sincerity.

She appealed to her colleagues in the entertainment industry and Nigerians at large to reflect deeply and do the right thing, emphasising that ignoring such issues could one day affect everyone directly.

"Above all, let us allow our conscience lead us and let us all try to do the right thing. Money is important too. Connections, influence, are extremely important. But if we can at least for once try and allow our conscience lead us."

Aiyeola emphasised that she was not chasing clout and had not been active on social media, but felt compelled to speak because of the pain and frustration she experiences when such attacks occur.

She reminded Nigerians that planning for the future of their children and generations to come requires confronting these realities now.

She ended her message by urging colleagues and citizens to use their platforms positively and allow conscience to lead them in supporting the right causes.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to Opeyemi Aiyeola's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Roughdiamond_04 said:

"Nothing concern those ones with conscience, they are all after they monetary gains."

@LyfAcrosBorders commented:

"Well said, Opeyemi. Integrity and conscience should always guide our actions, especially when the future of our generation is at stake."

@Phemloid1 reacted:

"Most of them are just hungry people who never think about their children's future.. it's very sad."

@YekeenIsmail4 wrote:

"We are the problems of our self in this country all in the name of favorite. If they know they can't speak truth, den they should carry their movies to the government they support during election to watch."

@kingonoch said:

"You're truly one in a million. Her conscience is still intact, and that's rare these days. This is the kind of example young people should look up to. God bless you, ma, for speaking up at a time when so many we once respected have traded their values for personal gain."

@Joseph_joe96 commented:

"When I say we still have sensible Yorubas, she's one of them. Unlike people who keep defending the indefensible. The All Progressives Congress has brought Nigerians nothing but insecurity, hunger and corruption. At what point will Nigerians wake up, drop tribal loyalty and admit the truth? This country deserves better."

Opeyemi Aiyeola tells colleagues to allow conscience lead them after Jos attack, warns Nigerians that one day it will be their business. Photo: opeyemi_aiyeola1

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi Aiyeola blasts Eniola Badmus

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opeyemi Aiyeola publicly criticised her colleague Eniola Badmus over a comment on social media.

The issue started after Eniola Badmus asked about Aiyeola’s front hair under a video she posted, which triggered a strong reaction from the actress.

Aiyeola later went live on Instagram, where she expressed anger and described the comment as insensitive, saying she did not expect such words from someone who had faced body shaming before.

Source: Legit.ng