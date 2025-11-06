Ooni of Ife was captured in a new video confidently walking a runway at a fashion-themed gathering

The moment drew admiration from young attendees at the fashion show, who cheered loudly

The video has led to a nationwide conversation on tradition, modern influence, and royal conduct

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has once again become the center of national conversation after a video of him modeling on a runway surfaced online.

The traditional ruler was seen walking gracefully to cheers and applause while attending a fashion-themed event.

The venue was lively, with young attendees hyping and celebrating him like a superstar.

Ooni of Ife was captured in a new video confidently walking a runway.

After the walk, the monarch addressed the audience, many of whom were visibly excited just to be in his presence.

This viral clip has gained mixed reactions from commenters online. Some netizens noted that the video crossed a cultural line. They expressed concern that the runway appearance might “water down” the prestige of the stool.

Ooni's face-off with Alaafin

The respected monarch had recently made the news after he had a face-off with Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

The Alaafin had given the Ooni a 48-hour ultimatum to reverse the chieftaincy title conferred on a popular Ibadan-based business mogul, Dotun Sanusi. However, the Ooni rebuffed the threat in a statement by his spokesman.

Mixed reactions trail Ooni's runway video

@mo_posh2

"The man is living on his own term and unapologetic about it. I like it, he's enjoying his life"

@egaofng:

"If he reach your turn no double your hustle they wait for irumole to provide

@needles_sliver:

"I love it😍 if e reach ur turn, stay one place all the days of ur life😢make d@presion hold u"

@teniola_ajanaku:

"Ooni is not your regular village kings,and your opinion does not matter...he is young and active and he won't put himself in unnecessary isolation because of you people that can't think for your family but think you can think for him......we live him like that"

@lurdeasy_29:

"I feel so sad for yoruba heritage ......dis is how we lost true identity of our tradition ...this is so uncalled for ....u are a king with traditional history u can start doing things jst to make people think its fine for a king to do stuffs like dat ....after now u go see oba dey club say it's normal ....even in white man land u won't see a king try stuff kike dis ..so sad"

@officially_adt:

"A whole king oh, no wonder Yoruba kings are not taken seriously, very useless set of people"

@abosco325:

"The best king apart from one wey go sit down one place Dey criticize all Yoruba king as if himself be saint oba yahoo"

Ooni of Ife's video has led to a nationwide conversation on tradition, modern influence, and royal conduct.

Jonathan hosts Ooni in Bayelsa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that former president Goodluck Jonathan received Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, at his residence in Yenagoa, on Friday, May 2.

Jonathan expressed deep appreciation to the Ooni in what he described as a royal visit and a significant gesture of unity and mutual respect.

The former president also expressed gratitude to the monarch for the royal gifts and shared photos of the developments on his social media page.

