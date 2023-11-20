BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye and finalist, Mercy Eke, were recently spotted hanging out at a nightclub

A video made the rounds showing the moment Ilebaye sprayed 100 dollar bills on Mercy as they danced together

A number of BBNaija fans had a lot to say about the video with some of them claiming Ilebaye wants to part of Mercy’s close pals

BBNaija stars, Ilebaye and Mercy Eke’s recent action has caused a huge buzz on social media with fans of the reality show getting excited.

In the late hours of November 19, 2023, the ex-BBNaija winners were seen partying hard at a nightclub.

Video of Ilebaye spraying 100 dollar bills on Mercy Eke raises questions. Photos: @mercythebosschick / Snapchat

Mercy and Ilebaye were both guests at their colleague, Kim Oprah’s TV show premiere, and after leaving the cinema, they headed to the club.

However, Ilebaye’s outpouring of love for Mercy was what caught the attention of many netizens after a video of them at the club went viral.

In the clip, Ilebaye was seen raining $100 bills on Mercy as her BBNaija colleague danced and interacted with her. Mercy was no doubt pleased and was heard showering praises on Ilebaye.

Another part of the video showed Mercy tucking away the bundles of $100 bills she got from Ilebaye in her bra. She also told whoever cared to know that the money was from the BBNaija All-Stars winner.

See the video below:

Reactions as Ilebaye sprays $100 bills on Mercy Eke at the club

The videos of Ilebaye’s generosity towards Mercy at the club soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of interesting takes from netizens. Some of them wondered if she was spending her prize money wisely while others noted that getting close to Mercy is a wise investment.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Starg.irl232:

“Wit mercy in her life, ilebaye is definitely investing dat money trust me.that’s why she chooses mercy instead of bitter gang dat went to Singapore bff trip oshi .”

peremary20:

“These ones Dey trend pass people wey go Singapore.”

maamefremahhh:

“Instead of her to use the money to dress up.”

zeezaina_:

“she don use 120 million do dorime finish ikunle abiamo oo.”

tdsglamhairsalon:

“I hope she is investing …. Because mercy is a great investor.”

karensleek:

“Mercy wan dey show this girl road.”

Jennys_glamm:

“Ilebaye na this small 120million u don dey blow like this .. Sapa just liked this post.”

nkem.frances:

“She is investing wisely. Whoever has mercy has oil well.”

luckyfinds.ng:

“People wey vote, see Una money for floor .”

Kiitfoundation:

“We only get to live once, doing what makes one happy and finding fulfillment in it is all that matters.”

chic.hairspa:

“Mercy will not kill me oo see as she put money for bra.”

ebonytina_:

“She better use am small small …”

lindalineluxury_:

“I hope ....there's a doubling plan . Because!!! The Wings of Money .Humm.”

turlash_bakes:

“madam baddie I hope you have invested the money oooo you can be enjoying the coupon. issokay o.”

promise.valerie:

“ I love my fav lambooo.”

