Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye already has plans for her N120 million prize money

One of the first things on the reality TV star's list is to give N12 million to her church as a 10% tithe

The self-proclaimed Gen Z baddie got many talking over her scale of preference in spending her millions

The winner of the most recent season of Big Brother Naija All Stars, Ilebaye Odiniya, has revealed how she will be spending her grand prize of N120 million.

BBNaija All Stars Ilebaye beat five others to win the N120m grand prize. Credit: @ilebayee

Source: Instagram

This revelation came as she responded to a curious fan on TikTok who wanted to know how she would immediately spend her prize money.

The self-proclaimed Gen Z baddie noted that the first thing she would do was to give her tithe of 10% (N12m) to her creator before anything else.

Ilebaye claimed that she would only spend the reward money on material goods after giving God his share.

“Once the N120 million gets to my account, I won’t buy anything; I will give my tithe to God to thank him for the grace he gave me,” she declared.

On October 1, 2023, the self-proclaimed 22-year-old Kogi state indigene defeated five finalists to win the BBNaija All Stars season.

At the awards ceremony, Ilebaye was given a cash prize of N120 million and a brand-new car from Innoson Vehicle.

See her video below:

Ilebaye’s video about paying tithes divides netizens

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Illegaye’s statement below.

See their comments below:

@DinatyD:

"Pastor smiling rn."

@kimoflagos_:

"Make I just laugh."

@tolulopeshammy:

"Money way u go carry give motherless home."

@Thatfinegil:

"Abeg which church she dey go."

@laptoppie2:

"God is not hungry for just "any kind of money."

Source: Legit.ng