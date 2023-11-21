BBN Phyna has unfollowed her colleague, IIebaye, and she has justified her action

According to Phyna, IIebaye is ungrateful, and she cannot roll with such type of personality

Fans of the reality stars have taken to the comment section to react to what their favourites did

BBN Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, and her colleague, IIebaye Odiniya, have both unfollowed each other on social media. This development is coming a few months after Phyna supported IIebaye while still in Biggies's house.

Drama As BBN Phyna and IIebaye unfollow each other. Photo Credit @iIebayeee/@unusualphyna

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that IIebaye had emerged as the winner of the All Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

BBN Phyna says why she you unfollowed IIebaye

Taking to Instagram, Phyna, who won season seven of the reality show in 2022, stated her reason for unfollowing IIebaye. According to her, she does not dine and wine with ungrateful people.

IIebaye, on the other hand, has not given her reason for walking in Phyna's footsteps

See their social account here:

Fans react to the news of BBN Phyna unfollowing IIebaye

Netizens have reacted to the fact that the two winners are no longer on good terms. Here are some of the comments below.

@papi_demillie:

"Anytime her name(Phyna) pops up on blogs. It’s always about fight, thuggery, passing unverified statements, communizing her past deeds."

@_deagram:

"Phyna has fought with so many people so far this year. It’s well o."

@_ugorene:

"Omo Phyna na u sabi ooo cause Ilebaye tagged you while appreciating the people who supported her."

@_jummieeofficial__:

"Na Phyna and portable fit each other."

@sharon.chigozirim:

"Imagine Phyna.. Wasn’t she in your set so you want her to respect you? Abeg rest she’s an all stars winner."

@_icekween_:

"It’s actually “ingratitude” you’re welcome."

@wendy_adammann:

"Hahahaha, nah she no why she no wan associate with you."

@aneta_shopping_2019:

"Baye wey no go ever reply you."

@tjaystylist:

"The maturity I’ve seen so far in Ilebaye is to be studied. Phyna will keep trolling her shadow."

@js_glams:

"That's her loss ...GenZ Baddie doesn't need her."

BBN Phyna apologises for lousy behaviour since she won the reality show

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Phyna had become sober and begged her fans for all the negative things she had done since she won the reality show.

She stated that getting exposed to fame and money with her background was a lot for her.

Phyna noted that she was not proud of how she had behaved in the last six months and added that she had worked on herself and even underwent training.

