Eucharia Anunobi recently shared what growing up with her father was like on the Honest Bunch Podcast

In the recording, she shared how her father denied her an education because she was a girl, and also mentioned the challenges she faced

The actress also stated what she went through for disobeying her father and supporting herself through school

Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi continues to open up about her life as a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

The fiery preacher recently appeared on the podcast, where she spoke about various aspects of her life, including her late son, who passed away due to medical negligence.

Fans react to video of Eucharia Anunobi speaking about her growing up and what her father did to her. Photo credit@euchareiannunobi

Source: Instagram

In another video circulating online, Anunobi was in tears as she shared how her father treated her simply because she was a girl.

She stated that her father did not believe in educating girls, thinking they would eventually go to their husbands’ houses. As a result, he refused to send her to school.

She recalled that when her friends got into school, she had to start three months later. Even then, she had to fund her own education by doing modeling to pay her bills.

Locked up for six months

Anunobi also stated that after completing her schooling, her father locked her in her room for six months because she refused to work for him. She described being treated like a prisoner, with her mother bringing food to her locked room daily.

Eucharia Anunobi breaks down while speaking about her strict father. Photo credit@eucharianaunobi

Source: Instagram

Her father once slid an agreement under the door, asking her to promise not to work in an office, but she refused.

Her father’s change

Later, after Eucharia Anunobi became established and traveled to London, she received an award, which she proudly showed her father. Anunobi recalled that for the first time, her father hugged her, acknowledging that she had not disgraced him despite not following his wishes.

According to the actress, her father prayed over her, asking that no one would overshadow her glory, and began praising her achievements.

Here is the Instagram link:

Social media users react

Here are some of their comments below:

@iamfaithie_o reacted:

"Them no dey offer tissue for this their show?"

@gennyglad0424 commented:

"Dr Eucharia, you have been through a lot, yet you keep standing tall and strong in all. You are such an amazing human, and may your pain be turned into eternal peace and happiness."

@jannuariexsjunior shared:

"That's why it's important when she's being introduced, her achievement as a scholar should be Loud! You can tell she really values education."

@chef_ivyjones1 wrote:

"She's fearlessly outspoken and undeniably brilliant."

@lavsixty shared:

"Eucharia is actually one of my favourite actresses, she's spectacular."

Eucharia Anunobi advises couples facing divorce

Legit.ng reported back in January that Eucharia Anunobi advised married couples facing hardship not to rush into divorce.

Instead, she encouraged couples to pray, go on retreats, and work things out unless the marriage had become life-threatening.

She added that the devil was on a mission to destroy marriages, and people must not give up their unions but work to make things better.

Source: Legit.ng