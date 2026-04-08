The court was informed that the facilities previously selected are unable to conduct the specialised tissue-based or post-mortem DNA

The grieving father flatly rejected the court's plan to appoint a secret, independent laboratory, citing fears of a repeat of the "inconclusive" toxicology

Mr Aloba demanded the right to hire his own private pathologist to run a parallel test, arguing that fairness must be maintained

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing court proceedings surrounding the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, after the court ruled that an independent laboratory would be appointed to conduct a DNA test.

However, the development did not sit well with the singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, who immediately objected to the decision, insisting he would not accept the outcome of a test conducted by a lab unknown to all parties.

The court rules that an independent laboratory would be appointed to conduct a DNA test for Mohbad's son, Liam. Photos: Mohbad/Mr Aloba.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reports that the late singer’s dad and his widow, Wunmi, have been in a legal battle over the paternity of Mohbad’s son, Liam.

During the Tuesday, April 7 sitting, Baba Mohbad’s lawyer informed the court that the laboratories earlier selected by the welfare officer and Wunmi Aloba do not conduct tissue-based or post-mortem DNA testing.

The revelation reportedly led to intense back-and-forth arguments between both sides, with each party pushing for acceptable alternatives.

After deliberations, the court ruled that it would appoint an independent laboratory that would be unknown to all parties involved, in a bid to ensure neutrality and avoid allegations of bias.

Objecting to the ruling, Baba Mohbad told the court he would not accept the outcome of a DNA test carried out under such conditions.

He referenced the earlier toxicology report conducted on Mohbad, which was declared inconclusive, noting that he did not want a repeat of that experience.

According to him, transparency was key, and he preferred to engage his own private pathologist to conduct an independent DNA test.

He further stated that the court could also proceed with its own test, but insisted he must be allowed to run a separate examination.

The argument added another layer to the already emotional and controversial case.

Baba Mohbad also told the court that since Wunmi allegedly conducted a private DNA test and has not made the result public, he should equally be granted the opportunity to carry out his own independent analysis.

Reactions trail update on Mohbad's son's DNA saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@cutiemosun stated:

"Make i just dey go befor baba Mohbad fans come for my head .. Because I don’t understand at all. Make this man let this boy rest nah … Olorun Oba ma je kin Si le ya"

@fadareojo wrote:

"It’s been 3 long years of pain questions and silence yet no justice Deep down we already know baba Mohbad wasn’t at fault so why is the truth still being delayed Why is something as simple as a DNA test becoming so difficult This is heartbreaking Lord please protect me from unfortunate people in my life and guide me to those with good hearts"

Baba Mohbad demands the right to hire his own private pathologist to run a parallel test. Photo: Mr Aloba.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father makes allegation against Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng