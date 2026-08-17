Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde refused to yield her lane to a driver going against traffic near Oriental Hotel in Lagos

The offending vehicle had a police officer on board, but Osunde held her ground and flagged down LASTMA officials

Osunde later filmed a follow-up video declaring she would cancel her entire day's schedule to stop traffic offenders

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde took on a traffic offender in Lagos on Monday, August 17, refusing to move her vehicle for a driver who had switched to the wrong lane near Oriental Hotel on the road leading towards Lekki.

The encounter, captured on video and widely shared on social media, showed the driver attempting to bypass gridlock by using the opposing lane and expecting the actress to clear the way, but she did not.

Jemima Osunde challenges a driver going against traffic in Lagos and calls for LASTMA intervention. Photo: jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

What made the confrontation particularly striking was that the vehicle carried a police officer as an escȯrt, yet Jemima Osunde maintained her position until Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials arrived at the scene.

What actress Jemima Osunde said at the scene

Filming the standoff from her car, she described exactly what was unfolding in real time.

"Look at this. This is opposite Oriental. That is the lane for people going towards VI. This is the lane for people going into Lekki. This person, on my lane, with a police officer in his car, and is expecting me to leave my lane," she said.

The actress then addressed LASTMA directly, insisting the driver should face consequences rather than be allowed to continue.

"Officer, block him down like that. If you people allow this person go, then all of us are part of Nigeria's problem. He must not go."

Jemima Osunde takes a firm stand against a Lagos traffic offender with a police officer in the vehicle. Photo: jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

Jemima Osunde speaks on traffic lawlessness

In a follow-up video, Jemima Osunde broadened her frustration beyond the single incident.

She argued that unchecked behaviour on Lagos roads reflects a wider collapse of accountability, saying the average Nigerian had lost the concept of consequences for their actions.

She was equally direct about who she holds responsible, making it clear that neither a danfo driver nor a well-connected passenger in a police-escorted car deserves an exception.

"I don't care if you have police in your car, I don't care if you yourself you're a policeman, I don't care if you're a danfo driver, I don't care if you're a big man in the back seat of your car with a police... I don't care. As long as it is my lane, and I have the right of way, and I am not breaking the law, I will not leave my lane for you. I won't."

The actress also warned that anyone who crosses her path in similar circumstances should expect a firm response, stating she was willing to disrupt her own schedule entirely to ensure violators are redirected.

"If I have to cancel everything I have for the day to sit there with you and block you and delay you and make sure you go round and follow the right place or I call the police on you or LASTMA, that's what I will do."

Watch Jemima Osunde's video confronting a traffic offender in Lagos below:

Jemima Osunde challenges women seeking billionaire husbands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jemima Osunde sparked online debate by challenging women seeking billionaire husbands without working themselves.

In a viral X post, she questioned why some ladies expect men to work tirelessly for money while refusing to hustle in the harsh economy.

Source: Legit.ng