Fresh details have emerged about the reported agreement Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez signed before formalising their relationship

The document allegedly guarantees Georgina a lifetime monthly allowance and ownership of a luxury mansion if the relationship ends

Reports claim the arrangement was designed to protect their children and avoid future legal battles

Days after football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez surprised fans by confirming their marriage, fresh details about their reported prenuptial agreement have surfaced online.

The couple reportedly got married last weekend.

The couple, who have built one of the most followed celebrity relationships in the world, are now making headlines for the financial terms reportedly attached to their union, reports Spanish Newspaper Marca.

Georgina Rodríguez is guaranteed a lifetime monthly allowance and ownership of a luxury mansion if her marriage to Ronaldo ends. Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Instagram

What Georgina could receive

According to Yahoo News, the agreement outlines what would happen if the relationship ever came to an end.

One of the most talked-about provisions allegedly guarantees Georgina a lifetime payment of about €100,000 every month.

The arrangement is said to ensure that the influencer and entrepreneur can maintain the lifestyle she has enjoyed during her years with the Portuguese football superstar.

Beyond the monthly allowance, reports also claim that Georgina would become the sole owner of the family's luxury mansion in La Finca, Madrid, one of Spain's most exclusive residential areas.

Why the agreement was reportedly created

Sources familiar with the arrangement suggest the agreement was drafted years ago, shortly after the birth of the couple's first child together.

Rather than preparing for separation, the reported goal was to create stability and protect their children from potential legal disputes in the future.

The prepnuptial arrangement was designed to protect their children and avoid future legal battles. Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts luxury car collection

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sparked online excitement after sharing photos of himself with his jaw-dropping car collection.

The Al Nassr star showcased Ferraris, Bugattis, and other rare supercars in the Instagram post, captioning it simply: "My toys."

In past interviews, Ronaldo admitted he has lost count of his vehicles, estimating the collection at around 41 or 42 luxury cars.

Source: Legit.ng