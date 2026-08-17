Reality TV personality Milania Giudice has spent her entire life in front of cameras. The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice has transitioned from child cast member to college student, aspiring pop star, and actress.

Milania Giudice pictured for Harper's Bazaar Serbia Bride (L). The reality star at the 2025 Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special (R). Photo: @milania.ggiudice (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Milania Giudice was born on 2 February 2006 in Wayne, New Jersey, in the United States.

in Wayne, New Jersey, in the United States. Milania is the third of four daughters born to Joe and Teresa Giudice.

born to Joe and Teresa Giudice. She is a student at the University of Tampa .

. In May 2026, she was arrested on an assault charge following a domestic dispute at her mother's home.

Milania Giudice's profile summary

Full name Milania Giudice Nickname Pookie Gender Female Date of birth 2 February 2006 Age 20 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Wayne, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Italian-American Religion Catholic Residence New Jersey, United States of America Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Hair colour Brown (currently dyed cherry red) Eye colour Hazel Father Joe Giudice Mother Teresa Giudice Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating High school Montville Township High School College University of Tampa Profession TV personality Social media Instagram

A look into Milania Giudice's early life and family background

Milania Giudice was born on 2 February 2006 to Teresa and Joe Giudice in Wayne, New Jersey, United States of America. She was raised alongside three sisters, Gia, Gabriella, and Audriana Giudice.

Milania Giudice's age and background

Born on 2 February 2006, the TV and social media personality is 20 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Top five facts about RHONJ' star, Milania Giudice. Photo: @milania.ggiudice on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Like her elder sisters, Gabriella and Gia Giudice, Milania attended Montville Township High School and graduated in June 2024. Milania and her mother, Teresa Giudice, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the graduation ceremony and their continued celebrations at home.

In February 2024, she announced that she would join the University of Tampa, where she is currently a freshman. Before her announcement, Milania had confirmed her acceptance to several schools, including Sacred Heart University, West Virginia University, Penn State University, Indiana University, Michigan State University, the University of South Carolina, and the University of Alabama.

In an interview with Melissa Pfeister (recorded on the Daily Dish), she gave reasons for her school choice,

I do not like taking tests. I hate taking tests. And I knew I had good grades, so I was like, 'I'm just going to put in schools that go test-optional.' I knew I wanted warm weather because I'm so over the cold. I just want to be close to a beach.

Milania is majoring in advertising and public relations.

Milania Giudice attended the opening of the Planet Hollywood NYC on 11 March 2025 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Planet Hollywood

Source: Getty Images

Inside Milania Giudice's career background

Milania and her sisters, Gia, Gabriella, and Audriana, have all appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in 130 episodes of the reality show since 2004.

She has also appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and The Apprentice.

At ten years of age, Milania opened the Tumbler & Tipsy fashion show in Manhattan, New York, during the 2016 New York Fashion Week. She also walked the runway alongside her sister, Audriana Giudice, for the Rookie USA Presents Kids Rock Fashion Show.

Milania launched her YouTube career on 5 March 2016 and later started another on 16 January 2019. At the time of this writing, she has amassed more than 1.1 million views on her official YouTube channel and about 12,000 subscribers. At ten years of age, Milania spoke to PeopleStyle about her budding YouTube presence,

My friend and I always wanted to be actresses and stuff, and we always wanted to do fun things on YouTube because we would always watch videos, so we put a video together, and we edited it. It was really cool.

In January 2019, Milania debuted her pop career with her single "I Can't Wait to Grow Up," produced by Nitt da Gritt.

FAQs

When is Milania Giudice's birthday? The RHONJ star was born on 2 February 2006 in Wayne, New Jersey, in the United States of America. How old is Milania Giudice now? She is 20 years old as of 2026. How tall is Milania Giudice? Her exact height has not been revealed yet. What is Joe Giudice's relationship with Milania Giudice? Milania Giudice is Joe's daughter with Teresa Giudice. Who is Milania Giudice on Real Housewives of New Jersey? She has appeared in 130 RHONJ episodes as Teresa Giudice's daughter. Where did Milania Giudice study in college? At the time of this writing, she is studying at the University of Tampa. What is Milania Giudice studying? Milania Giudice is an advertising and public relations major. Why was Milania Giudice arrested? She was arrested on 14 May 2026 and booked on one count of assault against her stepfather, Luis Ruelas.

Milania Giudice has captivated reality TV audiences despite her short time on screen. She is pursuing further studies at the University of Tampa while maintaining her social media presence.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng