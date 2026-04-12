Nigerian actor Zubby Michael got many excited for his recent political move

A video of the movie star undergoing a registration in Anambra state went viral online

His move comes amid a surge in the party’s membership, raising curiosity about what’s next

Nollywood actor Azubuike Michael, popularly known as Zubby Michael, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), sparking conversations about a possible political future.

The actor registered as a member of the party on Saturday in his hometown, Ozubulu, Anambra State.

Zubby Michael shocks fans with ADC membership and political plans Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Sharing the development on Instagram, Zubby posted a video of his registration process and proudly displayed his ADC membership card.

He captioned the post: “I dey my village, enough of the talking online, I don involve.”

In the background of the video, a host was heard suggesting that Zubby might be eyeing a political role, possibly a seat in the House of Representatives.

Speaking in Igbo, the host remarked: “We want someone who is hot-blooded, not someone cool, who will go for a House of Representatives seat.”

While Zubby Michael himself has not confirmed any plans to contest for elective office, the move has stirred reactions among fans.

One comment that stood out read: “Village boys are active.”

His entry into the ADC comes at a time when the party is witnessing a surge in new memberships. Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s recent decision on the party’s leadership structure, ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi announced that registrations had skyrocketed, from just over 40,000 on April 2 to more than 500,000 new members by April 5.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a throwback video of Nollywood star Zubby Michael slapping a man on a movie set has resurfaced online, just as the actor is being dragged for allegedly hospitalising fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe during a recent film shoot.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows Zubby dressed in costume arguing with another man wearing a black shirt and pink shorts.

The man warned the actor, but Zubby suddenly slapped him, causing an instant commotion. Others on the set rushed in to break up the brawl.

A woman, believed to be the man's partner, could be heard shouting in the background:

“Don’t injure my husband!”

The resurfaced video has sparked fresh outrage among fans and critics, with many accusing Zubby of having a long history of aggressive behaviour during filming.

The clip re-emerged online just as news broke that Godwin Nnadiekwe had been rushed to the hospital after sustaining internal injuries from an alleged kick to the chest by Zubby while acting out a scene that reportedly required no physical contact.

In an official statement released by Nnadiekwe’s management on Saturday, it was confirmed that the actor is receiving treatment for internal bleeding and that the incident has been reported to the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Actor Zubby Michael joins adc and teases bold new ambition. Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Social media has since erupted with mixed reactions. Some users believe Zubby’s intensity on set may be getting out of hand, while others are urging Nollywood authorities to step in.

Zubby Michael’s decision to join the ADC trended online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ogbuefiigotuk said:

"Action speaks louder than voice Peter Obi all the way 🙌."

chidimokeme said:

"Honorable! No be Cho Cho Cho 👏👏👏."

yankaba_michael

"House of Representatives 2027 prophecy."

boschmanservices said:

"From the House of Representatives to Anambra state Governor by God's grace 🙌."

nekky_scholar said:

"King of doings 😂😂😍😍😍title na waterrr."

austinfaani said:

"Free Campaign for you Eze….💪."

trustchibaby said:

"Village boys active paaa🔥🔥."

don_isi_ said:

"Chai zubby, I heart you for this more and more thanks my broda ❤️."

felixchimaa_ said:

"Honorable Zubby mpa anyi 👏👏."

Zubby Micheal clashes with Isbea U

Legit.ng reported that a shocking yet somewhat amusing video has emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, On Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U .

As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions. One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies rather than just portraying them in his films.

Source: Legit.ng