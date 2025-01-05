A video surfaced online showing Nollywood actor Zubby Michael getting into a physical fight with comedian Isbae U on his YouTube show, 'Curiosity Made Me Ask.'

The content creator known for asking triggering personalised questions on his program met an unexpected reaction from his latest guest

During the show, Isbae U asked Zubby Michael why he was only popular in the Asaba movie industry, as this ended up bagging a beating from the film star

A shocking yet somewhat amusing video has emerged online, showing Nollywood actor Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, On Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U.

As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions. One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies rather than just portraying them in his films.

In response, Zubby threatened to start a confrontation in Isbae U's studio, though he later clarified that he is, in fact, a good person and only plays such roles in his movies.

However, things immediately escalated when Isbae U referred to Zubby Michael as a "Asaba superstar," a remark that appeared to strike a chord with the actor.

He asked: "What advantage is there in being an Asaba superstar?"

Zubby Michael, offended by the comment, stepped up and confronted Isbae U. He beat the comedian several times, prompting him to scream.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood stars Zubby Michael and Angela Okorie are now on good terms months after their social media exchange.

Recall that Angela dragged Zubby following the death of the actor's friend, Junior Pope.

Okorie, who noted that Zubby was Pope’s best man during his wedding, alleged that the actor harboured envy and was never a genuine friend to the deceased. She also reiterated her warning to him, stating her intention to disgrace him.

However, their unexpected link-up in a fun video shared by Zubby showed that all is now well between the duo.

Zubby also tagged Angela's new song, Legit, to the video as he called her his baby.

Zubby Michael spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cynthia_salawu:

"Have always known that one day you go collect. Zubi doesn’t take nonsense o."

sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Well deserved 👏👏 I bin Dey think say na when e reach my turn 😂 but my brother don do justice 😂 Shey o lo stupid ni."

obaksolo:

"HAND DON FINALLY TOUCH YOU."

just_entertainment_updates:

"I know say one day , you chup Moro, hand finally meet you today."

cruisewithjoe:

"The expectation of the righteous was met diligently."

julietibrahim:

"All in favor of the flogging pls let’s gather here."

biolabayo1:

"Well deserved beating!!!!😂😂 pele Bayo."

Angela Okorie tackles Zubby Michael

Legit.ng also reported that the actress shook the net with allegations against Zubby Michael.

Angela unleashed a deluge of complaints directed squarely at her industry colleagues. She started by naming names, and Zubby was first on the list.

The vibrant actor was accused of using his status and fortune to oppress and abuse those below him.

