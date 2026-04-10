Priscilla Ojo has publicly shown support for her husband, Juma Jux, amid mixed comments about his new song Joy on social media

Iyabo Ojo's daughter shared a fun video of her and a friend jumping on the viral Ikwejichallenge

Her action comes days after Nigerians, especially those on TikTok, claimed they only supported Jux's song because of Priscilla

Influencer Priscilla Ojo has broken her silence amid the mixed reactions about her husband and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux's new song, Joy, making waves on TikTok.

Juma Jux, who became popular in Nigeria following his wedding to Priscilla, recently dropped a song, Joy, featuring his Tanzanian co-star Diamond Platnumz.

Priscilla Ojo jumps on Ikweji challenge as she backs her husband Juma Jux. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The song, however, featured repetitive chants of 'Ikweji', a distinctive dance step characterized by energetic leg kicking and a trouser.

Reacting, some Nigerian TikTok users who criticised Juma's new song, however, revealed they chose to support him because of Priscilla.

Priscilla Ojo joins Ikweji challenge

Amid the criticism on social media, Priscilla Ojo, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, released a video as she finally jumped on the challenge in a show of support for her man.

In the fun video, Priscilla was spotted with a friend, showing their dance moves while grooving to the song.

Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux faces criticism on social media over Ikweji song. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Aside from jumping on the challenge, the influencer also happily declared herself "Mrs Ikweji."

The video of Priscilla Ojo and a friend jumping on her husband Juma Jux's Ikweji challenge is below:

A comment about Juma Jux's song is below:

Another comment about Juma Jux's new song is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla fired back at a lady who boldly expressed interest in becoming a second wife to her husband, Juma Jux.

“I will like to be your husband's second wife,” a comment that quickly caught attention online," the lady wrote in a message to Priscilla

Reacting, Priscilla, unwilling to let it slide, responded with a fiery, “HOLY GHOST FIRE,” shutting down the suggestion instantly.

Reactions as Priscilla Ojo supports her husband

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

juma_jux commented:

"Where is your ikwechi trouser Mama Rakeem."

nanaadwoantiriwaa said:

"Once iyawo has accepted the challenge, we moooveeee Ekwechi! Ekwech!!!! E- Kwe- Chi!!!!!!!"

cutie_jux_priscy commented:

"Mama Rakeem this your own Ikwechi trouser is different from Daddy Rakeem own oo."

qwuin_bella29 said:

"You’re under arrest for not wearing ikweji drouser."

blessname0 commented:

"As long as Priscilla is happy am also happy so everybody ikweji."

thejpdiariescanada said:

"Mrs Ikweji we need you to do the challenge again on your Ikweji trouser please."

veronicaijeoma1995 reacted:

"Say this how ur husband dance u no get ham joor."

Priscilla and Juma Jux celebrate their son

Legit.ng previously reported that Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo marked their son Rakeem's sixth month.

In a post shared by Priscilla, the couple decided to do a fun challenge to see who their son would crawl to first. She held up the number six, while Juma Jux held a cake as they both sang and tried to draw the baby's attention.

Source: Legit.ng