Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop claimed actress Peggy Ovire and actor Frederick Leonard's marriage ended long ago, alleging it was forced and plagued by violence from both parties

The filmmaker suggested Peggy helped build Frederick's career from scratch, advising women to stop investing heavily in men who might later disappoint them

His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans defending the couple’s privacy while others questioned his claims and motives for speaking openly

Nigerian Nollywood filmmaker Stanley Ontop, also known as Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, has claimed that the marriage between actress Peggy Ovire and actor Frederick Leonard was an arranged union that collapsed some time ago.

On December 25, 2025, the producer stated in a social media post that the couple’s relationship had broken down, describing it as a “forced marriage” and alleging that both partners were violent.

Stanley Ontop claims Peggy Ovire & Frederick Leonard’s marriage crashed, calls them “two violent people”. Photo credit: stanleyontop_news/peggyovire/freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

Stanley wrote:

“Fred and Peggi no Dey marry again. The Marriage was a forced marraige and e don scatter since. Arrangee marraige.”

He further described the pair as “two violent people” who could not live together peacefully, adding: “one na public pelnise while one na violent princess.”

Stanley claimed that Peggy played a massive role in Frederick’s career, noting that she “single‑handedly made” him and helped him rise “from the gutters.”

In the caption of his post, the filmmaker advised women against investing heavily in men, referencing actress Anita Joseph as another example.

He wrote:

“My advice to women! Stop making men, cox they gonna stain ur garment. No Dey feed man.”

Stanley concluded by challenging the couple to prove him wrong by appearing together in a film or photoshoot, suggesting their separation was evident.

Stanley claimed that Peggy single‑handedly made Fredrick Leonard and helped him rise from the gutters. Photo credit: stanleyontop_news/peggyovire/freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

His comments come after months of public speculation about the couple’s relationship. In October 2024, Frederick drew attention when he failed to publicly celebrate Peggy’s birthday. Last December, the actor addressed rumours of marital troubles, warning bloggers against spreading false stories and insisting that marriage was not a matter for social media explanations.

Peggy and Frederick married on November 19, 2022, in a lavish ceremony in Asaba, Delta State, attended by many Nollywood stars. Since then, the couple has largely kept their private life away from public view, though fans continue to watch their social media activity closely.

Read his post here:

Netizens react to Stanley Ontop's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@favoritefaithworld said:

"How did she make Fred? Fred that has been in the light since the days of India Doctor"

@princessbosslady2 commented:

"Stanley you rest them nor be your family member weytin be your problem"

@sharon_odogwu wrote:

"This two adults managed their issues so well and privately too. Y not let it be like that. Na wa"

@miimi4eva24 opined:

"I disagree,he didn't mk Fred. Peggi was same as Fred. I even enjoy Fred movies more. Yes she might be there before him but she didn't mk him."

@ogechisophia reacted:

"Na wa, even after all the kneeling down on wedding day, I will respect you my husband all was just for that day😢😢😢"

@call_me_pretty_pearl said:

"I really feel for her honestly 😢..It's well Peggy God will give you the right man"

Tosin Silverdam speaks on Peggy's marriage rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tosin Silverdam shared a video addressing rumours of trouble in Peggy Ovire’s marriage to Frederick Leonard.

He claimed the actress had moved out of their matrimonial home, linking the speculation to photos where Peggy appeared without her wedding ring.

Silverdam also connected the rumours to an on-set incident involving Peggy and actor Taye Arimoro, suggesting the issue added pressure to the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng