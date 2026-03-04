Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has opened up about a scary moment during a work meeting when her vision suddenly became blurry, and she started feeling dizzy

The actress revealed she had been dieting for a while and was happy with her body transformation until she combined it with fasting, intense filming, and little sleep

Peggy warned her fans who are trying to lose weight or fasting to put their health first, saying the body cannot handle too much stress at once

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has revealed how she almost collapsed during a meeting after combining strict dieting, fasting, and sleepless nights while filming back-to-back projects.

Sharing the experience on her Instagram page, the actress explained that she had been dieting since November 2025 and was pleased with the results, but the extra strain later pushed her body beyond its limit.

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire warns fans to prioritise health over a hot body after nearly collapsing during a work meeting. Photo: peggyovire

Source: Instagram

She narrated that while speaking confidently during a meeting in February 2026, her vision suddenly became blurry and she began to see double.

The actress said she quickly sat on the floor to avoid falling, and those present rushed to get her water.

“Suddenly everywhere just blurrrrrr 😭 I said okay maybe my eyes are adjusting. Next thing… I begin see double. DOUBLE OOOO 😭😭 Omo I no argue with my destiny. I quietly and respectfully sat down on the floor. Because what is pride?? 😭😂 Thank God it was just 3 people there oh. They now ran to get me water like emergency pit crew.”

She stated that her body had been drained by fasting, minimal sleep, and reduced energy while filming continuously.

Peggy Ovire advised her fans, especially those watching their weight during fasting, to avoid overloading themselves and to put health above physical appearance.

“See ehn… whether you’re watching weight or fasting, abeg try dey stay one place. Your body no be generator wey you fit overload. Health first before hot body. This life no dey do pass yourself. 😭😂”

Check out Peggy Ovire's post below:

Fans react to Peggy Ovire's health scare

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans expressed concern for the actress and encouraged her to rest and eat properly.

@thegraceudoh said:

"Ever gorgeous Queen. Weldone but please rest, at this point you need Afang soup and garri."

@your_saudi494 commented:

"I'm so sorry this happened to you, sending you love….don't forget to rest."

@nelo.b_official wrote:

"No matter what I must eat oo. Glad you are ok queen."

@herroyalmajesthick reacted:

"In this kind of situation, Starch and Owho soup is the answer. I hope you got one, my queen."

@angelaeguavoen said:

"Sorry Mami. Reminds me of when I passed out because of dieting."

@beeceeugboh commented:

"God abeg o abeg chop o. You are hot enough."

Peggy Ovire opens up about how months of dieting, fasting, and intense filming left her vision blurred and nearly caused her to collapse. Photo: peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Peggy Ovire addresses relationship rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peggy Ovire sparked online reactions after a video of her attending an event with colleague Kachi Nnochiri surfaced on social media.

The clip showed Peggy walking into the event alongside Kachi, with the pair holding hands. The development sparked speculation about her marriage to fellow actor Frederick Leonard.

However, Peggy promptly addressed the claims, clarifying that Kachi Nnochiri is married and was simply helping her because of her heels.

Source: Legit.ng