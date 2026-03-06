Nigerian comedian Samuel Animashaun Perry, known as Broda Shaggi, sparked massive reactions online after sharing romantic photos with former Big Brother Naija star Dorathy Bachor

The entertainer revealed that from the first day he saw Dorathy, his heart knew she was the one, and he called on fans to wish them well as they begin their journey together

Dorathy Bachor responded in the comment section, expressing her affection for Shaggi, sparking mixed reactions from fans

Nigerian comedian Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has left fans gushing after sharing loved-up photos with former Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor, declaring that he has found his missing rib.

The comedian opened up about his feelings in a heartfelt post on Instagram, revealing that something in his heart knew Dorathy was the one from the very first day he saw her.

Calling for well-wishes from his fans and followers, Broda Shaggi declared that it is forever with Dorathy.

He announced plans to make their relationship official this Saturday, using the hashtag #ShaggDor2026.

Taking to his Instagram page on March 5, Broda Shaggi wrote:

"The very first day I saw you, something in my heart knew… you were the one. ❤️ I finally found my missing rib, guys! 🙈 Together forever! 💍😍 Please wish us well as we begin this beautiful journey. 🙏🏾😁 #ShaggDor2026 THIS SATURDAY we make it official! 😍🙈 Love, laughter, and a lifetime together ahead. 💖✨"

Dorathy Bachor reacts to Broda Shaggi's post

Dorathy Bachor did not leave fans waiting for her response. She headed straight to the comment section to share her thoughts.

The Big Brother Naija star expressed her affection, calling Broda Shaggi "mi Amor." However, she added a playful twist, suggesting they pray first before making things official.

She commented:

"Everyday with you mi Amor 🥺 but first let's PRAY 🙏🏾"

However, it remains unclear whether the photos and their public exchange signal a new romance or are part of a PR stunt.

Check out Broda Shaggi's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Broda Shaggi's romantic announcement

The announcement sparked mixed reactions, with many fans expressing happiness, while others questioned if the post was genuine or another comedy skit.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@electronix_by_dr.fixzit said:

"Well done friend 🇧🇧 I'm so proud of you and happy for you both 🥇"

@flostine__england_accessories1 commented:

"Hope say no be cruise o I happy for una 😂"

@saxy_babe wrote:

"This one na full package ribs nothing is missing baba mi😂❤️"

@banksamy2536 reacted:

"Full option for Brother Shaggy. Congratulations"

@jhaffy_rex said:

"Omo this bros carry eyes go market 😂"

@joymargaret781 commented:

"Na every day you dey lost this your rib wey you dey find ham and see ham all the time in a deferent categories 😂😂😂"

@flezzkid1 wrote:

"If this tin latter become skit I go vex oo, congratulations though"

WhiteMoney announces engagement to girlfriend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Whitemoney proposed to his girlfriend on February 13, 2026, just hours before Valentine’s Day.

He shared the engagement video on Instagram, announcing that she accepted his proposal and describing it as the perfect Valentine’s gift.

The romantic setup was made up of red and white decorations, rose petals and balloons. The couple wore matching red outfits and sealed the moment with a kiss, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

