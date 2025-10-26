Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe reacted to viral admiration for his ‘perfect lover’ role in Love In Every World 2

He stated that ladies should focus on personal growth and value, not just waiting for a rich man

He explained that in the movie, Odogwu supported Chioma because she was already valuable

Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, has sent a thought-provoking message to single ladies who dream of marrying a rich, romantic man.

The actor, who played the role of a caring billionaire lover named Odogwu in the hit film Love In Every World 2, said women should focus on building themselves before hoping to attract their own “Odogwu.”

Reacting to social media users who declared Odogwu their “dream man,” the actor reminded them that in the movie, Chioma (played by Bambam) was already a hardworking woman before the billionaire began supporting her.

Uzor Arukwe reacts to viral admiration for his 'perfect lover' role in Love In Every World 2.

In his words,

“While we are basking in our delulu, it’s important to remember that Odogwu saw Chioma as a valuable woman before throwing his full weight to support her. He didn’t even need to ask what she brings to the table because it was clear she’s an industrious woman.”

The actor emphasised that valuable men are naturally drawn to women who have built something for themselves.

He advised:

“So as a woman, build value for yourself first, and your Odogwu will locate you to become your helpmate that makes everything easier to handle."

According to him, true love thrives when both partners are emotionally, mentally, and financially stable in their own right.

He hinted that while Odogwu’s character represented the dream of many women, what truly sustained the love story was Chioma’s strength and purpose.

Read the tweet here:

Uzor Arukwe's post triggers debates online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@serahfyne:

"So much hype around this movie … but one thing for sure, where Uzor is, it’s definitely going to be a good watch"

@Casabella1234:

"Gbamsolutely, but in everything, may Odogwu locate industrious ladies. Cause Chioma was always industrious, but she kept dating the wrong partners before Odogwu came."

@Apostle_23:

"What if she doesn't have an Odogwu... but an average hustler as well... bro... this movie is classic but think of the other side of the story... I believe that's the reality majority face in our society... but in all, it's a great movie... kudos..."



@BubeTheArtist:

"Funny thing is, apart from the money ODOGWU had, he was an intentional man, positive, kind, confident with value, charismatic, ego that didn't make him proud, respectful and pure love. To be honest ehn, leave the money part first, I want a man that has qualities ODOGWU had"

Uzor Arukwe states that ladies should focus on personal growth and value, not just waiting for a rich man.

Uzor clarifies role in Omoni Oboli's movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that during an interview, Uzor Arukwe, known popularly as Odogwu Paranran, discussed his interpretation of his role in Love in Every Word and addressed the concerns of a group of people.

Uzor claimed he did not overstretch his character with how he went after Chioma, played by Bambam.

He said that though another actor might have interpreted the character differently, he did it the best way he could.

